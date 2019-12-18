Journal of AOAC INTERNATIONAL moves to Oxford University Press

New platform provides a highly user-friendly experience and international exposure

ROCKVILLE, MD, US, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced that the Journal of AOAC INTERNATIONAL will be exclusively available through Oxford University Press starting January 1, 2020.

The move offers subscribers a user friendly online platform with exclusive features and functionality, discounts on Oxford University Press books, and a subscriber help line to handle queries and problems. Oxford University Press will also increase the Journal’s visibility through strategic marketing.

“This is a new era of publishing for AOAC,” said Jennifer Diatz, publications director at AOAC. “We are excited that the high quality research of our authors will now reach a much larger community.”

David Schmidt, Executive Director of AOAC, noted that the move will increase the Journal’s visibility both globally and locally. “Oxford University Press has an in-depth understanding of global markets and has teams across the world that understand and meet the needs of each specific market, helping to broaden the audience of the Journal.”

In addition to the new user functionality provided by the Oxford Academic Platform, all back issues since the Journal’s inception in 1915 will be searchable and accessible for the first time ever when database integration is complete in April of 2020.

For more information on the Journal of AOAC INTERNATIONAL, contact Jennifer Diatz at jdiatz@aoac.org. To subscribe to the Journal of AOAC INTERNATIONAL, visit the Oxford University Press subscription page.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, please visit www.aoac.org or email customerservice@aoac.org.

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press (OUP) is the largest university press in the world, and the second oldest after Cambridge University Press. It is a department of the University of Oxford and is governed by a group of 15 academics appointed by the vice-chancellor known as the delegates of the press. OUP publishes more than 400 academic and research journals covering a broad range of subject areas, two-thirds of which are published in collaboration with learned societies and other international organizations. OUP has been publishing journals for more than a century and, as the world's largest university press, has more than 500 years of publishing expertise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.