CRH Vision Celebrates 40 Years of Providing Chester County Eye Care

CHR Vision chester county eye care

Clompus Reto & Halscheid Vision Assoc provided high-quality Chester County eye care West Chester, PA and in their Chester County eye care Exton offices

we’ve grown and matured as a practice, one thing has always remained the same – the relationships we’ve developed with our patients and their families.” — Dr. Steven Reto

WEST CHESTER , PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ++++ West Chester and Exton PA Offices

Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates Celebrates 40 Years of providing Chester County Eye Care to area residents.

Since opening in West Chester in 1980, the team of Chester County eye care center professionals at Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates has consistently provided high-quality Chester County eye care in West Chester, PA and in their Chester County eye care Exton offices. Their doctors and staff strive to fulfill the practice mission statement of “providing patients with services of value; of the highest possible quality; in a truly caring and personalized atmosphere.”

In 2020, the doctors and staff at the Chester County eye care center located in both West Chester and Exton, PA. Clompus, Reto and Halscheid Vision Associates (CRH Vision) will proudly celebrate their 40th year of caring for patients in Chester County eye care Exton and Chester County eye care West Chester, PA.

Through the myriad of medical and technological advances of the past 40 years, the practice has remained at the forefront of Chester County eye care West Chester. CRH Vision has grown from one physician in the early 1980s to the current staff of five physicians providing the best of Chester County eye care.

The scope of practice has expanded from vision examinations and quality eyewear to specialty contact lens care to the advanced care of ocular diseases such as glaucoma. Their physicians examine patients of all ages and truly provide every aspect of Chester County eye care. In cases where surgical intervention is required, medical co-management with local ocular surgeons is also provided.

The practice now has two state-of-the-art facilities for Chester County eye care. Dr. Steven Reto, who has been with the practice since 1987, proudly notes, “In my years of practice, I’ve seen the scope of our services grow in many exciting new ways. As we’ve grown and matured as a practice, one thing has always remained the same – the relationships we’ve developed with our patients and their families.”



High-Quality Chester County Eye Care in a Truly Personalized Atmosphere

• Comprehensive eye care for all ages, from infants to seniors

• Management of ocular diseases such as glaucoma, with the most current technology

• In-office optical lab ensuring convenience and quality-control

• Designer optical dispensaries featuring products such as Tom Ford, Ray-Ban and Maui Jim

• Specialty contact lens care, from daily disposable to multifocal and gas-permeable fittings

• Vision Therapy for the treatment of binocular issues ranging from post-concussion syndrome to vision-related learning disorders

• Management and eye care for dry eye disease and computer vision syndrome



Two Chester County Eye Care Locations

CRH Vision serves Chester County eye care patients from two locations:

The Chester County Eye Care West Chester PA team office is located in East Goshen at 1450 E. Boot Road, Bldg. 700B, in the Goshen Executive Center.

The Chester County Eye Care Exton, PA team office is located at 93 West Devon Drive, Suite 101, immediately off of Route 113.

Watch for upcoming releases of special promotions and offerings in honor of the 40th anniversary.

CRH Vision also operates www.crhvision.com where consumers and medical professionals can find information and resources on eye care.



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC a digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm, located in Montgomery County and Philadelphia, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.