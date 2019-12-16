Update on the work of the Beef Taskforce

The first meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place on 3 December. Minutes and update reports from that meeting will be published on the DAFM website on Wednesday 18 December:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

The next meeting of the Beef Taskforce will take place on 9 January 2020. Irish and UK retailers have been invited to participate to discuss market trends and requirements, specifically in relation to the Quality Payment System in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the Irish beef sector.

As part of September’s Beef Sector Agreement, a consultancy study on these in-spec bonus criteria has also been commissioned by DAFM.

