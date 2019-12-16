There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,084 in the last 365 days.

Update on the work of the Beef Taskforce

The first meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place on 3 December. Minutes and update reports from that meeting will be published on the DAFM website on Wednesday 18 December:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

The next meeting of the Beef Taskforce will take place on 9 January 2020.  Irish and UK retailers have been invited to participate to discuss market trends and requirements, specifically in relation to the Quality Payment System in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the Irish beef sector. 

As part of September’s Beef Sector Agreement, a consultancy study on these in-spec bonus criteria has also been commissioned by DAFM.

Date Released: 16 December 2019

