Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Marco Gadola Retires from Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) announced today that Marco Gadola has retired as a director of the Board. Mr. Gadola is assuming significant new commitments effective January 1, 2020 which are time-intensive and limit his ability to contribute to METTLER TOLEDO. Robert F. Spoerry, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We want to thank Marco for his role as director and wish him well in the future."



The Board has determined to reduce the size of the Board by one member.



