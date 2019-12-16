Delisting of Securities of Stabilis Energy, Inc., Novelion Therapeutics Inc., Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Approach Resources Inc., the Warrant of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, and Nuvectra…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Stabilis Energy, Inc. Stabilis Energy, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 3, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s common stock was suspended on October 9, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 14, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022 of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.’s 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022 were suspended on October 17, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Approach Resources Inc. Approach Resources Inc.’s stock was suspended on November 12, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s warrant was suspended on November 19, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Nuvectra Corporation. Nuvectra Corporation’s stock was suspended on November 22, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-



