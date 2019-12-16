The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat Returns To Gettysburg, Pennsylvania This September

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS is pleased to announced that The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat will return to the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Retreat will take place September 14-17, 2020.

Unlike any other executive event, The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat provides executives leading health and human service organizations a venue to focus on critical competencies surrounded by colleagues who face similar challenges and aspire to reach the common goal of building a successful strategy for their organizations.

The 2020 agenda will focus on strategic leadership – a critical competency for executives leading health and human service organizations in today’s market. With the backdrop of historical Gettysburg, executives will develop the leadership skills they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

Along with the Retreat, OPEN MINDS will host a series of executive events the day before the Retreat, including:

Individual and group registration for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat is now available. We recommend registering early, as seating is limited. If you register before December 31, 2019, you are eligible for the buy one registration get one free promotion. To register online, visit: https://management.openminds.com/register.

To learn more about the Retreat, visit our website: https://leadership.openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

