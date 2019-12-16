46 State Medicaid Plans Have Adopted Care Coordination Initiatives: OPEN MINDS Releases 2019 Update

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from OPEN MINDS, State Medicaid Care Coordination Initiatives: The 2019 Update, found that 46 states participated in 117 care coordination initiatives in 2019. This is up from 45 states that participated in 111 care coordination initiatives in 2018. Since the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010, the number of state Medicaid programs implementing care coordination initiatives has increased, with the goal of improving care and reducing costs.

The most common initiative was patient-centered medical homes (PCMHs) – adopted by 30 state Medicaid plans. Managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) and health homes were the second and third most common initiatives implemented in 22 and 21 states, respectively. Minnesota and New York have implemented the most care coordination initiatives.

The report includes an analysis of the seven key Medicaid care coordination initiatives – accountable care organizations, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics demonstration, dual eligible demonstration, MLTSS, PCMHs, health homes, and specialty consumer health plans. It includes both a national summary and a state-specific analysis of the Medicaid care coordination initiatives in that state.

“These integration models adopted by Medicaid have created new opportunities and strategic challenges for provider organizations” said OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Director Athena Mandros. “Understanding which models are preferred by payers is critical to any provider organization executive team in terms of strategy, referrals, revenue, marketing, and reimbursement. As each initiative serves a different strategic purpose, there are some recent developments to look out for over the next few years including specialty consumer health plans and child-focused health homes.”

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: The Medicaid Care Coordination Models Driving Strategy In Your State. The report, State Medicaid Care Coordination Initiatives: The 2019 Update, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $295.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

