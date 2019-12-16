CSX Announces New Vice President of Labor Relations

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointment of Jeffery D. Wall as vice president of Labor Relations.



With more than 20 years of labor relations and negotiating experience, Wall will be responsible for overall labor strategy and working with unions that represent nearly 17,000 CSX employees. He will report to Diana Sorfleet, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

“Jeff is a proven leader whose knowledge of the broader transportation industry will be a tremendous asset to CSX,” said Sorfleet. “He understands the vital importance of safe and efficient operations in the rail industry and respects the contributions of the union-represented employees who provide exceptional service to our customers.”

Most recently, Wall was a partner at FordHarrison LLP, in Washington, D.C., where he represented major airlines and other carriers. Previously, he was vice president of labor relations at United Airlines and served in labor-focused leadership positions at United Continental Holdings and Continental Airlines.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com . Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).

