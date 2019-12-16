Earth Life Sciences Inc. Announces Recent Activities

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Life Sciences Inc., (the “Company”) (OTC "CLTS") announces recent progress in the activities of the Company.



The Company has completed draft financial statements, with the next step being the review and/or audit of these documents and records by the Company’s auditors. Presently the Company trades on the OTC Market pink sheets. The Company is desirous of regaining its OTC Markets QB status, by completing the necessary filings.

The Company had previously surveyed the hemp oil market, but became disinterested, as this emerging market appears to be saturated. The Company is presently paying attention to the Tech market and is actively engaged in obtaining a technology deal.

EARTH LIFE SCIENCES INC.

ANGELO MARINO

CEO

info@earthlifesciences.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "desirous," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



