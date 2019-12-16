Forty Seven, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTSV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 5,589,000 shares of common stock, including 729,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $195.6 million.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as lead managers and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, Third Floor, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz – IR contact, Forty Seven, Inc.

Stern Investor Relations Inc.

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

(212) 362-1200



