192 Caregiver Support Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an analysis of health and human service technology products available nationwide, OPEN MINDS found 192 that offer caregiver support functionality. Caregiver support technology products are defined as systems that assist caregivers in providing more effective services for individuals who are elderly or impaired. Caregivers can utilize technologies such as remote monitoring, telehealth services, and health monitoring tools to provide additional support and service improvement. The systems can be integrated into family, hospice, clinical, or at-home care.

Of the 192 products, 48% (93) serve the long term services and supports market, and 48% (92) serve the chronic care management market.

Caregiver Support Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Long Term Services & Supports 93 Chronic Care Management 92 Mental Health 90 Children & Family Services 89 Autism & I/DD Services 87 Addiction Treatment 68 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 58 Primary Care 58 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 57 Social Services (Including Homeless) 55 Adult Corrections Health Care 45 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 43 Juvenile Justice 35 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 19

A comprehensive list of caregiver support health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

