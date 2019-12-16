North American Partners in Anesthesia provides critical services to AdvantageCare Physicians patients in East New York, Brooklyn

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., and AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, have expanded their service relationship to a fourth ACPNY location.

NAPA will provide anesthesia for endoscopy procedures at ACPNY and partner EmblemHealth’s 75,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Health Hub, which opened in East New York, Brooklyn, in July of this year. For the past nine years, NAPA has served as ACPNY’s anesthesia provider in its Flushing, Woodbury and Valley Stream medical offices, providing critical services and excellent patient care.

The EmblemHealth and ACPNY Health Hub is the first of its kind, serving the community of East New York with quality, affordable care, wellness classes and other social support services. ACPNY physicians will perform endoscopies in one of the Health Hub’s two best-in-class surgical suites, offering patients a convenient destination for ambulatory gastroenterology procedures.

“NAPA shares our deep commitment to quality care and we are proud to expand our relationship so that the community of East New York has access to these critical services,” said Navarra Rodriguez, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, ACPNY.

“NAPA has been a reliable partner to ACPNY for many years, continually demonstrating patient care excellence, data-driven metrics and the ability to scale as we expand, and will continue to expand in the years to come,” said Leon Kurtz, MD, FACG, FACP, Chief of Specialty Services, ACPNY.

Dale Anderson, MD, Managing Partner for NAPA’s New York Region, said, “NAPA is proud to expand its relationship with ACPNY in the new, state-of-the-art East New York Health Hub. Outpatient facilities like this make it possible for more consumers to receive safe and convenient procedures in their communities, and NAPA’s anesthesiologists are highly skilled in providing non-operating room anesthesia with optimal outcomes. As the demand increases for anesthesia services in ambulatory and office-based facilities, NAPA has the capacity to support our partners wherever they grow, and to provide a uniformity of care, reporting and compliance that helps our partners thrive.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com .

About AdvantageCare Physicians

AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. For more information, please visit ACPNY.com .

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with more than 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, please visit emblemhealth.com.

