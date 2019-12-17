Events.com Wraps 2019 With Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO in the US by Comparably

Events.com win multiple Best Place to Work Awards from Comparably Events.com Philanthropy - Beach Cleanup in La Jolla

Events.com ranks as one of the best places to work nationwide

LA JOLLA, CA, U.S., December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management platform, has been recognized by the Comparably Best Places to Work Awards as a winner in both the Best Company Culture and Best CEO categories.With offices in picturesque La Jolla, California, a company mentality that encourages wellness and collaboration, and exceptional perks, Events.com employees provided rave reviews that ranked the company’s culture and CEO high in Comparably’s anonymous survey. Other Best Company Culture Culture winners this year include Apple, Asana and Google.Comparably is a leading workplace evaluation platform that collects anonymous employee data. The site reveals company culture impressions and market compensation to improve the transparency of employer brands. Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards recognize the companies and business leaders deemed as the most exceptional.The Best Company Culture award acknowledges Events.com’s commitment to creating an enriching work environment - from growth opportunities to group runs and beach clean-ups. This honor also reflects Events.com’s emphasis on offering competitive benefits and perks for a highly-skilled, goal-driven team with a passion for both technology and the events industry.“We are honored to accept the Comparably Best Places to Work Award for Company Culture,” said Stephen Partridge, co-founder and president, Events.com. “At Events.com, we celebrate the people that make our company what it is today. As we pave the path for innovation in the events industry with end-to-end digital solutions, we want our staff to have true growth potential and a share in that vision.”In addition to the culture award, Events.com CEO Mitch Thrower was added to Comparably’s list of the Best CEOs. Comparably selected winners based on data comprised of 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies within a 12-month period. Other top CEOs named by Comparably this year include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg, Drift’s David Cancel and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. View the full list here “Receiving acknowledgment as a CEO is a reflection of the strength of the team. I am grateful to work with a committed leadership team, co-founder, and a truly talented group of individuals across the company, some of whom have been with us for more than five years,” said Mitch Thrower, co-founder and CEO, Events.com. “The Events.com team is the heart and soul behind our amazing products, and they truly care about our partners, customers and shareholders - it’s a varsity crew and I love working with them.”“The best workplace cultures always begin with exceptional leaders who are able to successfully drive business objectives while providing positive environments for their people,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Events.com and CEO Mitch Thrower have made our Best Company Culture and Best CEOs lists for the first time, beating out thousands of other organizations to claim a place among the best of the best. Workers commend the strong culture of trust and transparency and the investment in the personal and professional growth of each employee."Events.com, used in multiple currencies and languages worldwide, is headquartered in La Jolla, CA with team members located around the globe. Applicants interested in joining the growing team at this fun and fast-paced event technology company can find open positions here



