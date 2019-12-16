Justice and partners address child support procedures

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 16 - The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights met last Friday with various partners for validating the standardized procedures to be adopted by all institutions of the child care system in Angola.,

The meeting led by Minister Francisco Queiroz, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family and Women's Promotion, Education, Health and Interior, and representatives of UNICEF and the International Bureau of Children Right, linked to the child care system.

The meeting served to present the standard child care procedure template, to obtain validation and ownership by national bodies dealing with the promotion and protection of children's rights.

According to the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, “we are before an instrument of relevant importance for the institutional articulation between all players in the child care system.”

The Justice and Human Rights Minister explained that despite the existence of legal instruments and organizations dealing with child rights issues, there are still gaps that need to be resolved as the number of abused children remains large, such violence and exploitation.

In the meantime, he said that by assessing the advances in the system of protection for the rights of children and teenagers, it is possible to note specific efforts to clarify procedures.

