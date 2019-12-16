Angola pays homage to countrymen in USA

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 16 - The Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto is in Washington, USA, to attend this Monday's ceremony to pays homage to 20 Angolan black slaves who arrived at Chesapeake Bay in Jamestown, Virginia, United States in 1619. ,

The ceremony marks the 400th anniversary of the transatlantic trade in African slaves who arrived in August 1619 in that United States territory.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto said Angola will honor women and men who embarked on a journey that transformed the course of history of "a people and a continent".

The head of the Angolan diplomacy has taken the opportunity to disclose the history of Angola, marked by challenges, constraints, but also overcoming, determined in the construction of a prosperous New Angola, based on the principles of democracy, inclusion and tolerance, able to meet the wishes and expectations of each Angolan.

Angola and the United States of America have encouraging prospects for their relationship by strengthening the strategic partnership.

Trade between the two countries reached US $ 3.4 billion at the end of 2017, with Angola exporting products valued at US $ 2.6 billion and the United States of America around US $ 800 million.

The Angolan delegation to the United States include the Minister of Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, the Ambassador to the country, Joaquim do Espirito Santo, as well as senior officials of some Ministerial Departments.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.