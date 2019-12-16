LiveMe and Zaful announce live streaming, fast fashion partnership

E-commerce fueled LiveMe Fashion House follows the recent introduction of the first-ever, in-app, music reality competition series, Music House

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveMe's Fashion House, an e-commerce, influencer-driven, live streaming feature to LiveMe, launches this week in partnership with fast-fashion brand Zaful. Following Music House, iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM and LiveMe’s music partnership, Fashion House introduces an innovative form of e-commerce to the highly coveted 18-34 year-old demographic. Combining the industry-proven success of the legacy television “shop-at-home” format with the most recent trend in influencer-fueled, online-only shopping experiences, Fashion House provides an immersive and interactive shopping format featuring some of LiveMe’s most popular influencers and talent.

The week before Christmas is one of America’s most profitable shopping periods of the year. LiveMe is combining the necessity of last-minute shoppers with those determined to receive an innovative product at a competitive price. LiveMe’s Fashion House was born out of combining the success of fast-fashion, brick-and-mortar retailers, online-only e-tailers, and the industry-proven, “shop-at-home” television experience popular for decades in America with the fast fashion brand, Zaful.

LiveMe’s Fashion House will offer special shopping discounts exclusively to LiveMe users that they can redeem both via a deep link and through discount codes directly on Zaful’s website. From December 16-31, starting at 6 PM Pacific Time and 9 PM Eastern Time each weeknight, one LiveMe broadcaster will wear and promote Zaful clothing that can be purchased at a deep discount online. Discounts will be available through the end of December, with the steepest discounts on offer during the influencer broadcast livestream. The clothing modeled by each respective influencer can not only be purchased immediately during the livestream, but also offer viewers an unprecedented level of interaction and insight about the clothing itself, directly from the influencer wearing it.

“LiveMe continues to bridge legacy formats into the 21st century, first with music and now with fashion. Fashion is highly popular with our ever-fickle Gen Y-Z audience, and Fashion House provides the perfect vertical to our users, combining the ease of e-commerce shopping with the influential power of persuasive content. We’re pleased Zaful recognizes the power of our livestreaming medium and excited we can help debut their brand towards becoming the next big thing in fast-fashion.”

The launch of Fashion House follows Music House, and is a series of flagship content verticals on LiveMe for that statistically resonate well with the 18-34, mobile-first demographic. Download the latest LiveMe smartphone application (available on the App Store and Google Play) to find out more.





About LiveMe

LiveMe America, Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe, has amassed more than 75 million users and distributed tens of millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. LiveMe has more than five million monthly active users in the U.S. and is one of the top three highest grossing social media apps in Google Play. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018.

