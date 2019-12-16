TLGG Hires New CEO to Drive Agency Forward

Digital Consultancy Adds Stefanie Lüdecke to Leadership Team, as Two Founders Exit

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLGG Consulting , the consulting arm of digital business group TLGG announced today that a new CEO will be joining the consultancy, Stefanie Lüdecke. She assumes her role January 2, 2020 and will be based in the Berlin office. This follows the exit of two of the founders, Fränzi Kühne and Boontham Temaismithi.



Stefanie brings over 20 years of experience in leading positions in the digital media and marketing industry to TLGG. Most recently, she headed the German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Digital as managing director and was responsible for product development and monetization. Previously, she was the Chief Sales Officer at Zanox (Axel Springer), managing more than 300 employees in 12 countries.

As Director Online Sales Central Europe, she built up TUI's e-commerce business in Europe. In the beginning of her career, Stefanie started at DER SPIEGEL in the mid-1990s, where she played a decisive role in building Spiegel Online and the digital marketing subsidiary Quality Channel.

“With Stefanie, we have acquired a luminary of the digital landscape who brings exactly the right mix of experience in media, agencies and corporations to TLGG. Her experience with international leadership and the development of big organisations is very impressive. I look forward to translating this expertise into TLGG and taking the next big leap together,” said Co-CEO, Christoph Bornschein.

“I am really looking forward to putting my digital expertise and my experience in the field of internationalization, transformation, sales and product development into practice and, with Christoph and the whole team, taking TLGG to the next level,” said Stefanie Lüdecke.

“After an intensive period of reflection and examination – of myself and of TLGG – last year I decided to press “reset” and give up my role as CEO,” said Fränzi Kühne, exiting Co-CEO, TLGG. “Stefanie brings the experience, leadership quality and passion for digital that TLGG needs and I’m convinced that together with Christoph she will initiate a successful new chapter for TLGG.”

