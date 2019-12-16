Worldwide IVD Test Procedure Volumes Report, 2019-2024: Data on Point-of-Care (POC), Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing, Hematology, Coagulation Testing, Microbiology, and More Procedures

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.



This market analysis saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.



IVD Test Procedure Volumes estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:

Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume

Point-of-Care Market and Test Volume

Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume

Molecular Market and Test Volume

Hematology Market and Test Volume

Coagulation Market and Test Volume

Microbiology Market and Test Volume

Blood Screening Market and Test Volume

Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume

Immunoassay Market and Test Volume

IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets



The range of IVD procedures includes point-of-care and laboratory tests that are categorized according to the testing technology employed. Approximately 20 different technologies have been adapted to IVD applications. The pursuit of needed improvements in healthcare resources and capabilities will boost growth opportunities for IVD procedures and products in the majority of developing countries.



Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures



Point-of-care (POC) testing encompasses diagnostic procedures performed in physicians' offices, hospital rooms and departments (ICU, emergency, etc.), clinics, ambulances, nursing homes, pharmacies, private residences, and other venues where patients interact directly with medical professionals. This activity also includes the self-monitoring and self-detection of diseases, disorders, and other health conditions by individuals. Growth in the global volume of POC procedures will build upward momentum from several trends and factors.



Clinical Chemistry Procedures



Clinical chemistry enables the measurement of naturally produced and externally consumed compounds in the body. Increasing applications in basic physical examinations, routine patient check-ups, and the pre-admission and pre-discharge testing of hospital patients are predicted to boost the total global volume of laboratory clinical chemistry procedures.



Molecular Testing Procedures



The science of molecular diagnostics compares DNA, RNA, genes, or proteins found in extracted human specimens to reference probes containing genetic matter linked to specific diseases, disorders or other medical conditions. Molecular assays continue to penetrate new and existing applications based on selectivity, sensitivity, speed, and accuracy advantages over alternative diagnostics. Molecular technologies will assume an increasingly important role in patient testing as breakthroughs in human genomic and proteomic fields are leading to the discovery of new genetic disease markers.



Hematology Procedures



Hematology testing is widely implemented as part of basic patient examinations, pre-hospital admission screens, and initial emergency room evaluations.

Coagulation Testing Procedures



Coagulation tests diagnose and monitor various bleeding disorders and evaluate the effectiveness of blood-related therapies, notably anticoagulant agents such as heparin and warfarin, with increasing applications in surgical, inpatient, and emergency care underlying gains.



Microbiology Procedures



Conventional microbiology testing is implemented globally to detect and analyze infectious diseases and related conditions. Spurred by upward trends in the incidence of infectious diseases, the global volume of conventional microbiology procedures is forecast to increase.



Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures



The blood banking segment applies IVD products to three major applications: the screening of donated blood for viral antigens, the matching of blood types between organ donors and recipients, and the identification of blood grouping and platelet antibodies.



Histology/Cytology Procedures



Histology and cytology are branches of clinical pathology that provide for the in vitro detection and analysis of various diseases and disorders. Histology procedures involve the examination of tissues, while cytology testing is performed on cells. Gains in these two disciplines reflect expanding use in cancer screening and diagnosis and, to a lesser extent, in the detection of infectious diseases and genetic disorders.



Immunoassay Procedures



Immunoassays tests can be used to identify any medical condition that triggers an in vivo immune response, including cancer, cardiovascular damage, drug abuse, infectious and viral diseases, infertility, pregnancy, and thyroid disorders. They are also employed widely in therapeutic drug monitoring to evaluate the effectiveness of medicines against various tumors and pathogenic microorganisms.



