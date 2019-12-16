DOE Awards $40 Million for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette has issued the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) second Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. The Phase I Release 2 FOA, with approximately $40 million in available funding, will provide funding for innovations that address multiple research and development programs throughout DOE:
- Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response
- Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation
- Office of Electricity
- Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
- Office of Environmental Management
- Office of Fossil Energy
- Office of Fusion Energy Sciences
- Office of High Energy Physics
- Office of Nuclear Energy
“It is an honor to invite small businesses across America to partner in research with the Department of Energy across a significant portion of our program offices,” said Secretary Brouillette. “Small businesses have unique advantages that have the potential to solve a myriad of science and energy challenges, and we are grateful for their expertise.”
Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts up to $250,000. Small businesses that successfully complete their research in Phase I will compete for funding in FY 2020 to carry out prototype or processes research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to 2 years in duration with maximum award amounts of up to $1.6 million.
The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs’ website HERE.
More details on DOE SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 2 FOA can be found HERE.
###
