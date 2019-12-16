Baltimore-Based Event Software Company, CadmiumCD, Celebrates Continued Growth in 2019

CadmiumCD Recognized for Its Achievements and Announces Its 2020 Vision

/EIN News/ -- FOREST HILL, Md., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When husband-wife team Peter and Michelle Wyatt started CadmiumCD back in the year 2000, they knew they had something special. Meeting planners at the time were sending attendees home with binders full of conference proceedings. Pete and Michelle saw a better way. They started digitizing conference proceedings and sending attendees home with CDs instead. A full conference management software platform has grown from that seed of an idea and today they employ over 75 people and work with 3500+ meeting planners.



CadmiumCD’s growth has particularly skyrocketed in the past five years. The company has landed on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, and other prestigious lists multiple years in a row. They’ve also been recognized and shortlisted for countless industry awards. This year is no different.

CadmiumCD’s 2019 Recognition

CadmiumCD has landed on the Inc. 5000 list again with a ranking of 3441, and for a second time, Baltimore Sun has named them one of Baltimore’s Top Workplaces.

The company has also gained recognition this year for their work on Hermes Speaker Ready Room Software. AV Awards named them for AV Management & Control Technology of the Year, and Event Technology Awards placed them on the Best Use of Audio Visual Technology and Best Conference Technology shortlists.

Michelle Wyatt says, “This type of recognition proves that hiring great people and building user-friendly solutions for our clients leads to success. Our continued success cements our position as a leading event management software provider for customers in our industry.”

CadmiumCD’s 2020 Vision

CadmiumCD will be starting out the new year with room to grow. They’ve recently acquired additional office space in the building they’ve spent the last ten years leasing. They now occupy the entire building on 19 Newport Drive in Forest Hill, MD.

“When we started this company in a home office nearly twenty years ago, we were focused on two things,” says co-founder and CEO, Michelle Wyatt. “First, we aimed to build a company we wanted to work for. Second, we wanted to create real-world solutions for our clients the best way possible. That means our foundations are built on a strong company culture and a mindset to innovate and solve problems.”

Michelle says that focus remains the same today. Even at nearly 80 employees, people still say in year-end surveys that the best thing about working at CadmiumCD is the people they interact with on a daily basis.

“Our 2020 vision is very much inline with our foundations,” says Michelle. “We plan to strengthen our community, continue creating innovative products that solve client problems, and improve our existing software functionality.”

Community

CadmiumCD will be doubling down on live interaction with clients this year. Their popular Cadmium Academy training events will expand to two-day events twice this upcoming year in D.C. and Chicago. They will also get clients together again at their sixth annual CadCon Users Group Meeting in Baltimore, MD.

In addition to these live events, CadmiumCD will be launching a client-only community using the InSided community platform. This will not only be a place where CadmiumCD users can get answers to software questions, but ultimately a resource center for their meetings, conferences, and trade shows.

Product

In addition to their community-building efforts, CadmiumCD has big plans in store for continued software development. Over the past years, they’ve grown their R&D team significantly and have put new development processes in place.

“Our 2020 vision is to become the go-to software provider for the meetings and events industry,” says Michelle Wyatt. “To do this, we will continue to invest in quality software products that solve our clients’ largest challenges. Partnerships with leading industry organizations like PCMA [Professional Convention Managers Association] will help us understand these challenges on an even deeper level and expedite that process.”

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with nearly 20 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e713b0d-e279-487b-b998-4598d0e23312

CadmiumCD Celebrates Continued Growth CadmiumCD now occupies the entire building on 19 Newport Drive in Forest Hill, Maryland



