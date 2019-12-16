Opportunities in Global Imaging Markets, 2015-2023
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for imaging technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Bayer Schering Pharma
- Bracco SpA
- Canon Medical
- Cardinal Health
- Curium
- FujiFilm
- GE Healthcare
- Guerbet SA
- Hitachi Medical
- Konica Minolta
- Lantheus Medical
- Nihon Medi-Physics
- Onex Carestream
- Philips Medical
- Siemens Healthineers
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Imaging Technologies
1. Imaging Equipment & Service
1.1 Traditional X-ray
1.2 Computed Tomography
1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
1.4 Ultrasound
1.5 Nuclear Medicine/Positron Emission Tomography
1.6 Clinical Systems
1.7 Equipment Services
1.8 Supplier Shares
1.9 Market by Geography
2 Imaging Consumables
2.1 Contrast Agents and Delivery Systems
2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals
2.3 Supplier Shares
2.4 Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Imaging Systems and Consumables, Global Market by Category, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Service, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Services, Global Market by Supplier, 2018
Exhibit 4: Imaging Consumables, Global Market by Type, 2017-2023
Exhibit 5: Global Imaging Consumables Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
