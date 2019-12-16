There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,010 in the last 365 days.

Opportunities in Global Imaging Markets, 2015-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Imaging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for imaging technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
  • Plus More

Competitors Covered:

  • Agfa-Gevaert
  • Bayer Schering Pharma
  • Bracco SpA
  • Canon Medical
  • Cardinal Health
  • Curium
  • FujiFilm
  • GE Healthcare
  • Guerbet SA
  • Hitachi Medical
  • Konica Minolta
  • Lantheus Medical
  • Nihon Medi-Physics
  • Onex Carestream
  • Philips Medical
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Imaging Technologies

1. Imaging Equipment & Service
1.1 Traditional X-ray
1.2 Computed Tomography
1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
1.4 Ultrasound
1.5 Nuclear Medicine/Positron Emission Tomography
1.6 Clinical Systems
1.7 Equipment Services
1.8 Supplier Shares
1.9 Market by Geography

2 Imaging Consumables
2.1 Contrast Agents and Delivery Systems
2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals
2.3 Supplier Shares
2.4 Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Imaging Systems and Consumables, Global Market by Category, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Service, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Services, Global Market by Supplier, 2018
Exhibit 4: Imaging Consumables, Global Market by Type, 2017-2023
Exhibit 5: Global Imaging Consumables Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

