Study of Global Blood Donation & Management Markets, 2015-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Blood Donation & Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for blood technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Asahi Kasei

Becton Dickinson

Cardinal Health

Fresenius

Greiner Bio-One

Haemonetics

Kawasumi

LivaNova

MacoPharma

Mallinckrodt/Therakos

Terumo BCT

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Blood Donation & Management

1. Donor Blood Collection, Processing and Banking

1.1 Blood Collection Tubes

1.2 Autotransfusion and Blood Salvage

1.3 Blood Therapy Technologies

1.4 Market by Product Type

1.5 Supplier Shares

1.6 Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Blood Collection, Banking, Autotransfusion & Therapy, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023

Exhibit 2: Global Blood Collection, Processing, Banking, Autotransfusion & Therapy Products, Supplier Shares, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6g1hj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.