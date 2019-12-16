Global Ophthalmic Surgery Market Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019-2023
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for ophthalmic surgery technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered
- Bausch Health/Valeant
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Hoya
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nidek
- Nikon Optos
- Novartis Alcon
- Topcon
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Ophthalmic Surgery
1. Cataract & Vitreoretinal
2. Intraocular Lenses
3. Refractive Surgery Products
4. Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Surgical Microscopes
5. Imaging and Related Products
6. Supplier Shares
7. Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Overview of Ophthalmic Surgery Technology Segments
Exhibit 2: Ophthalmic Surgery Technologies, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Global Ophthalmic Surgery Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
