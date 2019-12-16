Fortinet Tightens Partnership with Google Cloud to Provide Advanced Cloud Security and Accelerate the Cloud On-Ramp

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of product and CMO at Fortinet

“Distributed cloud and on-premises infrastructures introduce new risks to the expanding digital attack surface. This is why it’s especially crucial for organizations to implement consistent security and centralized management across the entire infrastructure. Fortinet provides this through the Fortinet Security Fabric and today we’re announcing extending our Security Fabric’s cloud security offerings to Google Cloud. Through our extended collaboration, we’re providing customers advanced cloud security across regions, office locations and environments.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced extended integration of its cloud security portfolio with Google Cloud to offer customers migrating to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) advanced security for their workloads and applications. The tightened integration is comprised of a new reference architecture helping customers connect distributed branches to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution and the availability of Fortinet’s FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Gartner expects that by the end of 2019, more than 30 percent of technology providers’ new software investments will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only. As cloud continues to become mainstream for organizations, security can’t be an afterthought. Organizations adopting cloud face the reality of their digital attack surface widening, which introduces new risks if multi-cloud security isn’t consistent across the network infrastructure. This is coupled with fragmented management systems that compromise visibility across on-premises and cloud environments.

Fortinet is collaborating with Google Cloud to alleviate these challenges for end users by integrating its cloud security solutions with GCP. Fortinet’s cloud security portfolio is managed by a single management system as part of its Fortinet Security Fabric , providing IT teams with comprehensive visibility and consolidated management across the growing attack surface.

Advancing Security and Accelerating the Cloud On-Ramp

Working with Google Cloud, Fortinet will provide the following:

Fortinet has introduced a reference architecture for customers to connect facilities to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution . Fortinet’s unique Secure SD-WAN approach tightly integrates security and SD-WAN functionality into a single offering. Using this reference architecture, customers can design and build cloud on-ramp solutions for GCP, providing secure high-speed connectivity across Google Anthos deployments on-premise and in GCP, as well as SSL inspection for office connectivity through the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution gives customers enhanced user experience and optimized WAN management across various locations at a lower cost without compromising security.



. Fortinet’s unique Secure SD-WAN approach tightly integrates security and SD-WAN functionality into a single offering. Using this reference architecture, customers can design and build cloud on-ramp solutions for GCP, providing secure high-speed connectivity across Google Anthos deployments on-premise and in GCP, as well as SSL inspection for office connectivity through the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution gives customers enhanced user experience and optimized WAN management across various locations at a lower cost without compromising security. Fortinet FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service is now available on Google Cloud Platform . FortiWeb WAF-as-a-Service offers easy and effective machine learning-enabled security for GCP based web applications and offers advanced zero-day attack protection, as well as easy fine-tuning of security policies and protection of web resources. Customers can now rapidly protect applications through instant activation of Fortinet’s Cloud WAF solution directly from the GCP marketplace. Fortinet already provides the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, FortiManager , FortiAnalyzer and FortiWeb products on GCP as part of its cloud security portfolio.



FortiWeb WAF-as-a-Service offers easy and effective machine learning-enabled security for GCP based web applications and offers advanced zero-day attack protection, as well as easy fine-tuning of security policies and protection of web resources. Customers can now rapidly protect applications through instant activation of Fortinet’s Cloud WAF solution directly from the GCP marketplace. Fortinet already provides the , and FortiWeb products on GCP as part of its cloud security portfolio. Fortinet’s FortiCWP will integrate with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center to provide advanced workload protection and visibility. Leveraging Fortinet’s FortiGuard-based threat intelligence, FortiCWP will conduct deep analysis of activities and data in GCP to enable customer to detect threats or anomalies. This will allow IT teams to respond with instant remediation. Google Cloud Security Command Center integration with FortiCWP is expected to be available in early Q1 2020.

Google Cloud Platform is a member of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner program, a premium category of Fortinet’s technology alliance partnerships and a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric . In addition, Fortinet joined the Google Cloud Advanced Security Specialization to further collaborate in enabling customers to take advantage of cloud security’s benefits.

Fortinet is attending the Google Cloud Security Forum at Google Event Center (MP7) in Sunnyvale, CA on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Supporting Quotes

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Fortinet to deliver tightly integrated security solutions to our joint customers. With Fortinet’s new SD-WAN reference architecture and support for Anthos, customers will be able to securely move their data from on-prem to the cloud, between data centers, or to a hybrid environment with the highest levels of security and protection.”

-Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Additional Resources

