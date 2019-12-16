ForgeRock Joins Google Cloud Platform Partner Advantage Program at Premier Level

Recently-Announced ForgeRock Identity Cloud Built on Google Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program at the Premier level. ForgeRock is the first Premier identity management vendor. This move formalizes many years of collaboration between these two industry leaders.



Google Cloud is a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud platform. It is trusted for helping bring people, insights, and ideas together - to advance innovation, bring new services to market faster and drive commerce. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has been a natural fit for ForgeRock’s development in the cloud.

Last month, ForgeRock delivered its Identity Cloud, built on GCP, which includes the industry’s first Identity Platform-as-a-Service (IDPaaS) as well as ForgeRock Identity Cloud Express - a SaaS, developer-focused solution for embedding modern identity capabilities into apps. ForgeRock has also demonstrated deploying 100+ million users on its platform with GCP. Additionally, leading organizations worldwide deploy the ForgeRock Identity Platform which is fully cloud deployable, with an enterprise-grade, DevOps-enabled, and cloud-ready architecture. ForgeRock automates multi-cloud deployments with supporting DevOps practices using Docker (for containers) and Kubernetes (as the orchestration platform).

Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud said, “We are delighted to welcome ForgeRock as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. This builds on our extensive prior collaboration delivering Identity and Access Management solutions to our joint customers and building on Google Cloud. We look forward to growing our partnership with ForgeRock even further on behalf of customers.”

Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at ForgeRock, said, “ForgeRock and Google Cloud share a commitment to performance, innovation and customer success, and our product team has worked with GCP to leverage DevOps and Kubernetes as core capabilities in powering all of our cloud solutions, so we’re thrilled to become Premier Partners in the GCP program.”

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities - workforce, consumer, and things - fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud- and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud. ForgeRock easily protects workloads on any cloud including bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models, eliminating cloud vendor lock-in.

