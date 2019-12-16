Global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Report, 2018-2028: Focus on Materials and Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market: Focus on Material and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-fingerprint coatings analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.48% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global anti-fingerprint coatings market with a share of 52.32% in 2017 in terms of value. Asia-Pacific, including the major countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is one of the most prominent regions for the anti-fingerprint coatings market. In APAC, China acquired a major market share in 2017.

The expected growth in the global anti-fingerprint coatings market is attributed to its functionalities, such as ease of cleaning and resistant to dirt and oil, further helping in providing enhanced aesthetic looks. Some of the major factors behind the expansion of the global anti-fingerprint coatings market are: rising need for anti-fingerprint coatings in ceramic sanitaryware application to provide hygiene to the consumers, increasing demand from consumer goods industry, rising production of white consumer goods due to escalating population, rapid urbanization, and rise in disposable income of the consumers.



Expert Quote



Building and construction currently dominate the global anti-fingerprint coatings market. Building and construction end-user industry is considered as one of the key industries of anti-fingerprint coatings as it allows the large-scale application of coatings, especially in architectural glasses. The usage of this coating in sanitary fittings is also growing in demand at present, owing to hygiene issues such as dirt deposition and fingerprint marks. Growing technological advancements, high adoption rate, and increase in investments are the key drivers behind the growth in the adoption of this coating in both architectural glass and sanitary fittings applications.



Scope of the Market



The anti-fingerprint coatings market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as material, technology, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the anti-fingerprint coatings market outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The anti-fingerprint coatings market is further segmented into material, technology, application, and region. In terms of application the building and construction industry dominated the global anti-fingerprint coatings market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2018-2028).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different end-user industries that include consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction. In the consumer goods industry, the market is segmented into smartphones, laptops and tablets, televisions and monitors, wearables, and others. The building and construction industry is further segregated into architectural glasses and ceramic sanitaryware.



The anti-fingerprint coatings market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global anti-fingerprint coatings market include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Harves Co., Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co., LTD, NAGASE & CO., LTD., NANOKOTE PTY LTD, Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, Natoco Co., Ltd., NIPPON PAINT SURF CHEMICALS Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global anti-fingerprint coatings market during the forecast period, 2018-2028?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What is the global anti-fingerprint coatings market size in terms of value and volume (million square meters) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

What are the different types of anti-fingerprint coating materials that are used across different industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the major end-user industries for anti-fingerprint coatings globally in terms of revenue generation and volume consumption?

What is the consumption pattern in volume and the market size in the value of different anti-fingerprint coatings based-on different material types and used across end-user industries in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the anti-fingerprint coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

1.1.2 Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

1.2.2 Non-Uniform Pricing of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings in Premium and Luxury Cars



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Other Key Activities



3 Market Share Analysis for Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market

3.1 Analysis of Leading Players in the Market



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Attractiveness for Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrant

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyer

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2 Opportunity Matrix Analysis for Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market

4.3 Country Share Analysis for Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market



5 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Technology), 2016-2028

5.1 Assumptions

5.2 Limitations

5.3 Market Overview

5.3.1 Vacuum Deposition

5.3.2 Sol Gel

5.3.3 Others



6 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Application), 2016-2028

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Consumer Goods

6.1.1.1 Smartphones

6.1.1.2 Televisions and Monitors

6.1.1.3 Laptops and Tablets

6.1.1.4 Wearables

6.1.1.5 Others

6.1.2 Building and Construction

6.1.2.1 Architectural Glass

6.1.2.2 Ceramic Sanitaryware

6.1.3 Automotive

6.1.3.1 Infotainment and Central Control System

6.1.4 Stainless Steel

6.1.5 Others



7 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Region and Country), $Million and Million Square Meters, 2016-2028

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 North America

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.6 South America



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 AGC Inc.

8.3 Cytonix LLC

8.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

8.5 Essilor International S.A.

8.6 Harves Co. Ltd.

8.7 Izovac Ltd.

8.8 Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

8.9 Nagase & Co. Ltd.

8.10 Nanokote Pty. Ltd.

8.11 Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings

8.12 Natoco Co. Ltd.

8.13 Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co. Ltd.

8.14 PPG Industries Inc.

8.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.16 Taiwan Fluoro Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixqcbn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.