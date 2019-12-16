Ontario unions announce joint legal challenge and aggressive campaign to repeal Bill 124

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario unions will hold a press conference and media availability to announce their joint Charter challenge to Bill 124. The Ontario Federation of Labour will also announce the launch of a campaign to repeal Bill 124, which includes escalating actions in response to the legislation which undermines the free and fair collective bargaining rights of all workers enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



On November 7, 2019, the OFL responded to the passage of Bill 124 - legislation affecting bargaining rights, compensation and benefits for Ontario public service and broader public sector workers.

PRESS CONFERENCE:

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:45 a.m.

Speakers will include:

Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL)

Fred Hahn, President, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Ontario)

Sharleen Stewart, President, Service Employees International Union (SEIU Healthcare)

Myles Sullivan, Assistant to the Director, United Steelworkers (USW District 6)



Elected leadership and representatives from unions participating in the joint Challenge, and legal counsel representing the coalition of unions, Steven Barrett of Goldblatt Partners LLP, will also be available for comment.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information, please contact:

Rob Halpin

Executive Director

Ontario Federation of Labour

rhalpin@ofl.ca l 416-707-9014

