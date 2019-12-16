Immuneering Completes $17 Million Series A Financing

Funding to advance rapidly-growing pipeline of cancer medicines driven by Disease Cancelling Technology and expand services business

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced the completion of a $17 million Series A financing. The financing was led by Boxcar PMJ LLC. Concurrent with the financing, Boxcar’s founding partner Joseph Kekst will join Immuneering’s board of directors and Boxcar’s founding partner Peter Feinberg will join as an observer.



Immuneering plans to use the proceeds from the financing to advance its lead program in cancer cachexia and its pipeline of oncology medicines driven by its Disease Cancelling Technology (DCT). The company will also use proceeds to further develop its technology platforms, launch new drug programs in other disease areas and support the growth of its computational biology services business.

“With this financing, Immuneering is moving full speed ahead to rapidly identify and develop a steady stream of important drug candidates,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of Immuneering. “Our visionary group of investors recognize that our technologies can help overcome some of the limitations of traditional drug discovery. They see how we can reduce the need for serendipity by systematically engineering medicines for the treatment of diseases that have proven intractable to date.”

Boxcar is a venture capital investment firm comprised of several family offices with a focus area in biotech investing. Its successful track record includes a founding investment in BridgeBio.

“By leveraging advanced bioinformatics, Immuneering is developing a pipeline of critically important new medicines with an unprecedented level of efficiency,” said Joseph Kekst of Boxcar. “Additionally, Boxcar is enthusiastic about Immuneering’s services business, which is second-to-none, and the broad impact its proprietary technologies can have on the future of drug development industry-wide.”

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering leverages more than a decade of leadership in bioinformatics to develop new medicines unlikely to be found by traditional drug discovery methods. Its current pipeline of drug candidates is focused on treating aspects of disease that have eluded conventional approaches, including cancer cachexia and metastasis. Utilizing its proprietary Disease Cancelling Technology, the company engineers medicines that reverse a disease signal across many relevant genes. Immuneering’s technologies have proven exceptionally rapid and capital-efficient in creating its pipeline. Concurrent with its internal programs, the company provides unparalleled computational biology services to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations, LLC

929-469-3851

msosulski@lifescipublicrelations.com



