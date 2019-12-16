Global $6.2 Billion Big Data in E-commerce Markets to 2025
The Global Market for Big Data in the E-Commerce Should Grow from $2.5 Billion in 2018 to $6.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8% for the Period of 2018-2025
Report Includes:
- 106 data tables and 26 additional tables
- An overview of global market for big data in e-commerce sector
- Discussion on big data applications in enabling target advertisements and enhancing personalized experience
- Knowledge about advantages of big data in customer acquisitions, safety and customer satisfaction
- Information on Micro Moments which is used to foresee customer activity pattern
- Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Oracle Corp.
The analytical capabilities of big data have had a positive impact across industries, including the Ecommerce industry. Online vendors engage in developing services to link big data analytical tools to their businesses in order total into the ensuing benefits. The use of big data simplifies and improves business performances by enabling companies to analyze historic trends and current consumer behavioral patterns and thereby offer better and more customized products.
The application of big data enables E-commerce businesses to get access to huge volumes of data that they can use to reshape their operations and maximize revenue generation. Companies these days, are already actively using big data to study customer purchase patterns and preferences and to reorganize their offerings to drive up sales.
Approximately 54% of millennials preferred online purchases compared to 49% of non-millennials in 2016. The growing popularity of the E-commerce industry is expected to require huge amounts of data, which will in turn propel the growth of the market.
Rapid development and technology advancements in the E-commerce field are likely to offer potential opportunities for big data application. One of the upcoming trends in this industry is contextual and programmatic advertising, which is expected to use huge amounts of data sets to identify target customers.
Social media sites are in the process of revamping designs to cater to this trend. In addition, the significant influence of social media such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp is encouraging e-retailers to introduce groups and pages to showcase their products to expand their visibility to larger consumer bases.
Consumers' changing preferences require continuous product modifications and customizations. This scenario demands the application of big data to understand customer behavioral patterns, which will in turn enable e-retailers to customize their product offerings and recommendations and thereby provide enhanced interactive customer experiences.
For instance, coupon offers, promotional campaigns and discounts based on previous spending records are helping online retailers draw huge customer traffic and generate profitable returns. The increasing use of big data is expected to allow e-retailers to recommend products and remind customers of pending purchases, thereby increasing sales as well as customer satisfaction.
According to IBM, about 62% of retailers claim that the application of big data has given them a prominent competitive advantage. With the help of big data, category managers analyze trending products and their demand preferences. This data, combined with previous data sets, enable Ecommerce business firms to gain knowledge about which products should be kept in inventory, which type of consumers they should be expecting in the future and what could be the most effective ways to maintain high retention rates.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study and Objectives
- Study Background
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Source of Information and Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers Analysis
- Market Restraints Analysis
- Business Environment Analysis: Big Data in the E-commerce Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Market Size and Growth Prospects
Chapter 4 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by Component
- Big Data Software in the E-commerce: Market Overview
- Big Data Software in the E-commerce: Market Analysis
- Big Data Software in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Big Data Hardware in the E-commerce: Market Analysis
- Big Data Hardware in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
Chapter 5 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by Type of Data
- Structured Big Data Overview
- Structured Big Data Market Analysis
- Structured Big Data in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Unstructured Big Data Overview
- Unstructured Big Data Market Analysis
- Unstructured Big Data in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Semi-structured Big Data Overview
- Semi-structured Big Data Market Analysis
- Semi-structured Big Data in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
Chapter 6 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by Type of Solution
- Content Analytics Overview
- Content Analytics Market Analysis
- Content Analytics in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Customer Analytics Overview
- Customer Analytics Market Analysis
- Customer Analytics in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Fraud Detection Overview
- Fraud Detection Market Analysis
- Fraud Detection in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Risk Management Overview
- Risk Management Market Analysis
- Risk Management in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
Chapter 7 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by Type of Deployment
- Cloud-based Deployment Overview
- Cloud-based Deployment Market Analysis
- Cloud-based Deployments in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
- On-premises Deployment Overview
- On-premises Market Analysis
- On-premises Deployment in the E-commerce: Market Estimates and Forecasts
Chapter 8 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by End Use
- Online Classifieds Overview
- Online Education Overview
- Online Financials Overview
- Online Retail Overview
- Online Travel and Leisure Overview
- Other End Uses: Overview
Chapter 9 Big Data in the E-commerce: Market by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Key Market Players and Recent Developments
- Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
- Industry Impact
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Data Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Palantir Technologies, Inc.
- SAP Se
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
