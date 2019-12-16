NetworkNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for FinovateEurope 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will once again partner with Finovate to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor of FinovateEurope 2020, taking place Feb. 11-13, 2020, at the InterContinental Berlin hotel in Berlin, Germany.



This re-engagement continues a multi-year relationship between NNW and Finovate, following successful collaborations for Finovate’s full slate of 2019 events, including FinovateSpring 2019, FinovateFall 2019 and FinovateEurope 2019. NNW has been proud to provide expertise and value in serving as the official newswire for each conference and is pleased to do so once again in Berlin.

“We are very pleased to again work with the team of professionals at NetworkNewsWire, and we welcome them as our official newswire and media sponsor for the upcoming FinovateEurope 2020,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Collaborating with this group of experts is always a pleasure and yields tremendous results as they heighten the visibility of Finovate and those who provide demos at our conferences. We know we can expect more outstanding results as we gear up for FinovateEurope.”

NNW will once again leverage its array of corporate communications solutions on behalf of Finovate and its participants, enhancing global recognition of the Finovate brand and shining a broad spotlight on conference participants who are seeking to increase their visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the general public. Within its powerful arsenal of brand awareness tools, NNW provides financial news and content distribution, content curation, syndicated placement, social media solutions, wire-grade press services, global and audio press releases, and more.

The annual lineup of Finovate events is sponsored by the Finovate Group, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Finovate’s worldwide events focus on highlighting the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies, and these premier conferences consistently attract large numbers of high-impact attendees, including senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, industry analysts, regulators, entrepreneurs and members of the press. Participants at FinovateEurope 2020 will include more than 1,200 senior attendees, 60 demoing companies and 150 speakers.

Register now for FinovateEurope 2020 and save 20%: https://bit.ly/2sP5YvP

“Finovate is one of the world’s leading fintech conference brands, and NetworkNewsWire is proud to once again collaborate with the team of professionals who are the driving force behind this stellar lineup of events,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire. “Europe’s best and brightest fintech minds will be in attendance at FinovateEurope, presenting the world’s most cutting-edge fintech innovations and leading discussions on today’s most relevant fintech topics. This is a not-to-be-missed event, and NetworkNewsWire is proud to once again be part of it!”



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators, and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://finovate.com .

Corporate Communications Contact

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.