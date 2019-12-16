2019 Report: Solar Power Likely to Get Eclipsed - Next Wave of NPA in Power Sector Coming Soon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Power Likely to Get Eclipsed: Next Wave of NPA in Power Sector Coming Soon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The capacity created in India's renewable energy sector may be impressive, but the pace has begun to slacken. Solar capacity installations in the country is at 25,000 megawatts (MW), or one-fourth of the 2022 target of 100,000 MW and it will require to grow at 35-40% CAGR over next 3 years to achieve the 100,000 MW target.

Cleary there are signs of exhaustion, energy infrastructure constraints are also making developers wary. Last month, the Solar Energy Corp. of India had cancelled a 2,000 MW tender after it was under-subscribed due to insufficient transmission infrastructure, many analyst have started downgrading the overall projected capacity addition outlook targets.

Government actions, such as the imposition of import duty, cancellation of tenders (in solar) and proposal to cap tariffs, have hit investor sentiment. As a consequence, the cost of capital is rising as investors are factoring in more risks and project returns have fallen to low teens tracking the steady drop in tariffs.

On other side, discoms are making every attempt to put spanner in the growth of solar, for instance, rattled by the exodus of its consumers towards solar generation, MSEDCL after seeking a surcharge of Rs. 1.26 per unit on such consumers, has also proposed to replace net metering by gross metering. Gross metering will make solar roof top unviable.

Overall, the authors are cautiously optimistic, and hold the strong view that the future of solar is solar roof-top and the key architect of this future will be power consumers. In 2012, the publishers pre-empted that solar roof-top would emerge as a bigger component than utility scale solar.

The publishers are of the strong view that, solar's true potential can be harnessed in decentralized, micro grid model. Solar is currently a push based or sellers' market, wherein government agenda is delivered by pushing Discoms to buy costly solar power, irrespective of their financial health. So, what prompted the jump into this solar Euphoria?

India's solar dream of building 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2022 continues to garner massive interest from global investors, buoyed by the promise of strong returns. But it also faces financing challenges as investors become more cautious amid a fall in solar energy tariffs.

The research report "Solar Power Likely to get Eclipsed: Next Wave of NPA in Power Sector Coming Soon!" by no means intends to play a spoil sport but attempts to unearth the reality from optics, so that investors don't face a situation as faced in developed markets like Spain.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Solar Power in India - Sunrise to Sunshine Journey

Growth in Solar Capacity Addition

Solar Capex & Solar Industrialization

Enabling Policy

Challenges & Hurdles Weathered

4. Solar Power Penetration Levels across different states in India

State wise solar power capacity addition

Solar power component in overall power supply basket

RPO Target Compliance % Vs Actuals

5. Solar Power Generation across different states in India

CUF Levels

Trend in power generation

6. Solar Power Generation Cost vs Feed in Tariffs across India

7. Challenges faced by solar power developers in India

Project Construction Related Challenges

Land Acquisition

Project Financing Related Challenges

Credit Cost

Viability Gap Funding

Project Monetization Related Challenges

Transmission Constrain

Feed in Tariff

Net Metering / Gross Metering

8. Key Success Stories & Failures in India's Solar Power Sector

Companies expanding solar foot print

Success factors and what did they do differently

Companies calling it quits in solar power sector

Where did they burn their fingers and lessons learnt

9. Projected growth trajectory of solar in India

Critical analysis of likely realization levels against target

10. Utility Scale Solar vs Roof Top Solar Projects

Successes

Failures

11. Factors that weighs heavily on the solar sector

Discoms financial health

Discoms not keen on buying solar from roof-top

Discoms not complying by RPO norms

Transmission constraint

Pricing under pressure

Project IRRs becoming near negligible

12. Check for Signs of Exhaustion

Solar Power Capacity Addition

Underlying growth in solar power consumption

Policy becoming less accommodative

Banks becoming stringent in lending to solar sector

13. Consumers of solar power

Solar power buyer profiling - beyond discoms

2017-18 solar power sales / consumption segmentation by end user

14. Will Evization of mobility landscape be a game changer for solar power sector in India?

15. NPA risks looms large - a close look

Detailed interviews of solar power projects across country to ascertain financial health of a project

M&A trend

16. Bankers view on potential NPA risk in Solar Power Sector

Cases of NPA in solar

Projected cases of NPA

17. Framework on identifying projects in solar that are likely to fail

Location of project

Project type - solar roof top vs utility scale

Buyer profile - discoms, exchange, rec's etc

Cost vs tariff / realization

CUF actual Vs CUF estimate during project appraisal

18. Detailed profiling of projects that are likely to be up for sale

Promoter profile

Core businesses

Solar portfolio

Recent expansion vs exits

Stakeholding analysis

