India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market: 2015-2018 Review and 2019-2025 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Macro Applications, by Micro Applications, by Deployment, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Indian Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during 2019-2025.



The report thoroughly covers the video surveillance analytics software market by macro applications, micro applications, deployment, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India video surveillance analytics software market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



India video surveillance analytics software market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to increasing need for intelligent security systems, rising threat of terrorist activities, growing public and private infrastructure coupled with rising crime rate. The various advantages of surveillance systems over physical security, such as ability to allow remote and continuous monitoring, has resulted for their growing deployment of video surveillance analytics software across the country.



Traditionally controlled by analog-based surveillance systems, the Indian market is now shifting towards IP based surveillance systems. IP surveillance segment is registering growth across various verticals, predominantly across the government and transportation, banking & financial, and commercial offices segments. Additionally, with increase in deployment of IP based surveillance systems, the demand for video surveillance analytics software solutions has also risen in the country. Although, the video surveillance analytics software market is still in its initial stages, the market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, amongst micro applications, Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) segments accounted for the highest revenue shares in the overall market. However, during 2019-2025, the face recognition micro application segment is likely to register significant growth attributed to the expected deployment of the same by the government for public safety across various domains.



Key Highlights of the Report

India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Size and India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Forecast Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Macro Applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Macro Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Micro Applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Micro Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Vertical, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Vertical, until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Deployment, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Deployment, until 2025

Historical Data of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, by Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Market Share, By Macro Applications

Market Share, By Micro Applications

Market Share, By Verticals

Market Share, By Deployment

Market Share, By Regions

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Macro Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Micro Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Deployment, 2018 & 2025F

3.9 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Trends and Evolution



6. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview, By Macro Applications

6.1 India Traffic Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Building Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 India City Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 India Business Intelligence Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview, By Micro Applications

7.1 India Perimeter Intrusion Detection Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Pattern Recognition Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 India Counting and Crowd Management Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.4 India ALPR Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.5 India Incident Detection Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.6 India Face Recognition Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.7 India Others Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview, By Verticals

8.1 India Government and Transportation Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Commercial and Industrial Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 India Retail Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 India BFSI Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.5 India Retail Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Others Vertical Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview, By Deployment

9.1 India On-Premise Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 India Cloud-Based Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



10. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 Northern India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

10.2 Southern India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

10.3 Eastern India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

10.4 Western India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



11. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Key Performance Indicators

11.1 India Government Spending Outlook

11.2 India Retail Sector Outlook

11.3 India Education Sector Outlook

11.4 India Commercial Offices Sector Outlook

11.5 India Industrial Sector Outlook

11.6 India Residential Sector Outlook

11.7 India Healthcare Sector Outlook

11.8 India Hospitality Sector Outlook

11.9 India BFSI Sector Outlook



12. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

12.2 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Opportunity Assessment, By Macro Applications, 2025F



13. India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3 India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2 Axis Communication AB

14.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.4 International Business Machines (IBM) India Private Limited

14.5 Allgovision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.6 Videonetics Technology Pvt. Ltd.

14.7 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.



15. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y9k07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.