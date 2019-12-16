Siyata Mobile Receives $900K in Purchase Orders for 4G/LTE Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Devices

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received two purchase orders totalling over $900,000 for its connected vehicle and Push to talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions. One order from a new customer totalling over $600,000 to equip their connected vehicles with Siyata’s 4G/LTE in-vehicle solutions. An additional $300,000 order was received from first responder contracts, increasing the total purchase order from this customer to over $3.25M since delivery commenced in 2018.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We continue to win new business and see our existing customers increase orders and buying our next generation 4G solutions. The clear end-user benefit of shifting to PoC reduces capex and opex for our customers while increasing functionality and safety over a nationwide cellular network. We continue to deliver best-in-class PoC solutions to a growing industrial and first responder workforce that are upgrading to PoC from legacy hardware and LMR networks solutions.”

The Company also announces it has exceeded the required commitments from the previous debenture holders on its recently announced unsecured convertible debenture financing and is expected to close on Monday, December 23rd, 2019.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device the UV350. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

