ViewTag Chooses Powercast Wireless Power Technology for Electronic Bag Tag

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powercast Corporation , the leader in radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range wireless power technology, announced that ViewTag, the pioneer of the electronic bag tag, has selected its Powerharvester® Chipset for battery management so that the ViewTag Electronic Bag Tag (EBT) can be reused over 3000 times.



The digital ViewTag snaps onto luggage and allows customers to tag their own bags, reducing their airport check-in experience to a simple bag drop. British Airways is the first to roll ViewTag out to its customers ( http://www.ba.com/tag ), with more airlines expected to launch in 2020. Passengers use their Bluetooth-enabled phone and the airline’s app to check-in, get their boarding pass and synchronize their itinerary to their tag. Passengers can also easily transfer the tag between bags.

ViewTag is equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a digital display, a lithium battery, and Powercast’s Powerharvester Chipset, which is comprised of a wireless power RF-to-DC converter chip and boost converter IC. Powercast’s technology preserves the battery by keeping the tag dormant until it detects and harvests RF energy over the air from nearby airport RFID scanning equipment, at which time it updates the screen with the passenger’s itinerary. The tag is capable of over 3000 itinerary updates.

Powercast will display ViewTag at CES 2020 in its booth #42161 at the Sands Expo.

About Powercast:

Powercast is the leading provider of RF-based wireless power technologies that work in the far field (up to 80 feet) to provide power-over-distance, eliminate or reduce the need for batteries, and power or charge devices without wires and connectors. Founded with the vision of enabling untethered devices powered over the air, Powercast continues to create the most efficient, safe and highest power harvesting technology achievable while complying with the FCC and other global standards. Powercast’s IP portfolio includes 50 patents worldwide (25 in the US) and 29 patents pending. www.powercastco.com .

About ViewTag:

ViewTag® is a permanent, electronic bag tag (EBT) that securely attaches to luggage for convenient itinerary information writing and airline check-in. Equipped with RFID, Bluetooth LE, and a digital display of flight information, it fits seamlessly into the scanning sortation equipment used in every airport around the world. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, PA, ViewTag pioneered the EBT for the airline industry. Viewtag.com .

Note: Visuals are available: http://www.powercastco.com/visuals/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5d0f3d1-ce79-42c4-ae8c-afb418de4dc5

Contact: Michelle Moody michelle@moodypr.com +1.214.363.3460

