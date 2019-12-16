DAT Solutions Names Former FedEx Data Scientist Ken Adamo as Chief of Analytics

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions announced today that Ken Adamo – former Manager of Decision Science and Innovation at FedEx Custom Critical – has joined the company as Chief of Analytics, effective immediately.



Adamo will lead DAT’s analytics team and serve as the company's senior industry analyst. Prior to joining DAT, Adamo developed rate forecasting models and advanced pricing principles for FedEx that utilized DAT RateView and DAT Data Analytics.

“DAT is committed to reducing the uncertainty inherent in freight transactions, and Ken’s leadership will accelerate our ability to transform the extensive data embedded in the DAT network into actionable insights” said Claude Pumilia, DAT’s President and CEO. “Ken is an expert at creating analytical models that drive business results, and we're thrilled to share his expertise with our customers.”

As Chief of Analytics, Adamo will spearhead the company's vision and strategy for data science, drawing upon his experience at FedEx.

“At FedEx, my team relied on market data from DAT to help develop models and make recommendations across the enterprise,” explained Adamo. “I’m excited by the opportunity to transform the best source data in the industry into powerful new predictive innovations that provide the transparency and control that transportation professionals need to make better decisions.”

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 256 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

