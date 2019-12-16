Nissan announces U.S. pricing for all-new 2020 Sentra

/EIN News/ -- QUICK TAKE:



Sportier, more dramatic exterior style aided by new lower, wider proportions

New refined, luxurious interior styling with extra attention paid to quality

Standard Nissan Safety Shield ® 360 and available driver assist technologies

360 and available driver assist technologies Comprehensive suite of intelligent connectivity technologies, including NissanConnect ® featuring Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™

featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ New, more powerful 149-horsepower, 4-cylinder engine with improved fuel economy

Enhanced driving dynamics with new independent rear suspension and dual pinion electric steering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan announced U.S. pricing starting at $19,090 for the all-new 2020 Sentra, which goes on sale January 28, 2020 at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The all-new 2020 Sentra represents a breakthrough for Nissan’s popular compact sedan – with eye-catching new styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, advanced connectivity functions and confident performance provided by a new platform and engine. The 2020 Sentra is available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SR.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Sentra:

Sentra S $19,090 USD Sentra SV $20,270 USD Sentra SR $21,430 USD Destination and Handling $925.

Now in its eighth generation, the 2020 Sentra has a powerful new design that shares muscular, sporty elements from models like Maxima and Altima. It also features a refined, premium interior, setting new standards for quality and comfort.

Nissan has also made extensive upgrades to Sentra’s driving experience. A new, fuel-efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine delivers 149 horsepower and 146 ft-lb of torque – increases of 20 percent and 17 percent respectively over the previous model. Sentra’s top-level driving dynamics are provided by a new independent rear suspension matched to a McPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers. Also new are a responsive dual-pinion rack electric power steering system and Nissan Intelligent Trace Control technology, both standard.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems, is standard on all 2020 Sentra grade levels. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Sentra also features standard Rear Door Alert, 10 supplemental air bags and Intelligent Driver Alertness2.

For more information on the 2020 Sentra, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Jeff Wandell

Nissan Car & EV Communications

629-395-7593

jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $925. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. Intelligent Driver Alertness is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ed28e10-3c03-4f1f-be96-30aec04cfb98

2020 Nissan Sentra The 2020 Sentra is built on a new platform that provides greatly improved proportions and stance – about two inches lower and two inches wider than the previous generation. The exterior also incorporates Nissan’s latest design language found on its other dramatic sedans, including its signature V-motion grille, thin LED headlamps and floating roof.



