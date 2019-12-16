Winnebago Industries Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Report outlines plans to create and advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, issued the company’s first corporate responsibility report. The report outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business and its progress toward defining and achieving environmental, social and governance goals across the Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands.



“How we lead matters. Winnebago Industries has a successful history of innovation and doing the right thing,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries, President and CEO. “As our company continues to transform and grow, we are committed to operating responsibly, supporting our people and communities, and engaging an increasingly diverse stakeholder network.”

For more than 60 years, Winnebago Industries has been connecting people with the outdoors, one adventure at a time. In late 2018, the company formed a cross-functional Corporate Responsibility Advisory Team whose initial goal was to partner with stakeholders to identify and prioritize the environmental, social and governance issues on which the company can have a meaningful impact. While many practices are addressed through Winnebago Industries’ business and philanthropy, additional goals will be advanced on the following priorities: ethics and integrity, human capital, safety, community, waste, energy and emissions, and product sustainability.

We are proud of what we have accomplished and where we are headed. Report highlights include:

Winnebago Industries has established a cross-functional Corporate Responsibility Advisory Team, bringing together functional experts across the enterprise to prioritize, govern and advance environmental, social and governance goals.



In 2020 and beyond, Winnebago Industries will build on promising practices to minimize waste and explore advanced product technologies. For example, since its founding, Grand Design RV has implemented a recycling program to eliminate or reduce waste entering landfills. More than 4,000 tons of recyclables have been diverted from landfills in seven years.



Employees drive an inclusive, high-performance culture by making important progress in safety, quality, and community engagement. In 2019, employee-led Community GO volunteer teams engaged their colleagues in thousands of volunteer hours, in support of local communities.



Two iconic stewards of the outdoors, Winnebago Industries and the National Park Foundation, have united to help people discover #parkslesstraveled. Together, we inspire adventurers to enjoy and support all 400+ national parks, monuments, historic sites, seashores and more. We also partner to connect all people with parks through access programs, such as Open OutDoors for Kids.

“Corporate responsibility is about living our purpose, our values and planning for the long-term. It is, and will increasingly become, integrated into our strategic business planning,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “As we begin a new leg on our corporate responsibility journey, we will focus on internal alignment and goal-setting to make meaningful progress.”

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/company/responsibility .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net .



Media Contact:

Sam Jefson

sjefson@winnebagoind.com

641-585-6803

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve Stuber

srstuber@winnebagoind.com

952-828-8461



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.