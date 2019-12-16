There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,882 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Q3 Results

/EIN News/ -- Summit Therapeutics plc 
(‘Summit’ or the ‘Company’)

Summit Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31 October 2019 on 17 December 2019

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 16 December 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) a leader in new mechanism antibiotic innovation, will announce its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 October 2019 on 17 December 2019.

About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit    
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Michelle Avery (US office)   +1 617 225 4455
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson    
     
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking		    
     
Bryan Garnier & Co Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7332 2500
Phil Walker / Dominic Wilson

  		   
MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6652
Erin Anthoine   summit@mslgroup.com
     
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Sukaina Virji   summit@consilium-comms.com
Lindsey Neville    

