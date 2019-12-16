New Prospecting Success! Course Teaches Simple, Effective Sales Prospecting Methods While Building Confidence in Sales Teams

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, OH, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospecting is an important part of every sales process. It’s more than just cold calls, and is needed to develop a flowing pipeline of potential customers for any business to be successful. Most sales people shy away from prospecting sales leads as they are turned down, hung up on, yelled at, and told “no” more often than “yes” by the people they reach out to. It can be difficult and discouraging, but what if there were a way to make sales prospecting less daunting for salespeople to succeed at?

PeopleKeys, leading international provider of DISC and other behavioral assessments and training has just released a new course called Prospecting Success! This exciting new course identifies three elements that will make prospecting easy for anyone, regardless of how novice or advanced of a sales person they are. These elements include: Activity, Attitude, and Application. Each of these three elements is broken down further into easy-to-digest pieces within the course to make it simple for sales people to understand exactly what they need to do and how they need to do it to develop the most effective prospecting plan for their business.

Activity

The Activity section helps sales teams to set goals, determine what prospecting activities work best for their business, and establish the discipline required to consistently do the activities required to meet their goals.

Attitude

The Attitude section answers the question why is prospecting so hard…it’s all in our heads! This section identifies beliefs we have about ourselves, how these beliefs affect the way we sell, and how to overcome these obstacles.

Application

The Application section covers what to say, when to use different techniques, and the application of these techniques. With the introduction of DISC theory into this section, it’s important to be able to identify who you are selling to, how to shape what you say and how you say it so the prospect will understand based on their DISC style.

This course is primarily taught by Ray Mutchler, an expert in sales and sales training, and introduced by Dr. Bradley Smith, President and Co-founder of PeopleKeys. Prospecting Success! will give sales people the information needed to maximize their sales prospecting skills and the confidence to be successful.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 34 languages.

