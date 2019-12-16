LHC Group expands partnership with Medalogix

Will deploy Medalogix Bridge to more timely identify hospice indicators and keep patients in their home

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 16, 2019 -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Medalogix, the leading provider of data science in home health, announced a further expansion of their partnership with the implementation of Medalogix Bridge in multiple markets. It is anticipated the initial wave of implementation will finalize in the first quarter of 2020. LHC Group has been a long-term user of Medalogix Nurture and will expand to additional locations in the first quarter of 2020 as well.



Medalogix Bridge is an evidence-based software solution that leverages millions of historical home health episodes and data points to identify patients currently in curative care who have a high risk of mortality.

According to a review published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in 2017 by Dr.’s Warraich, Hernandez and Allen, of cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients who do die at home, many are discharged within a week of the hospitalization. This trend is in contrast to most patients’ preference to die at home. The authors also noted that at the end of life, patients with CVD are more symptomatic, less likely to die at home, and less likely to receive high-quality palliative care. More than 1 in 5 Americans die in the intensive care unit (ICU), and many older patients with cardiovascular disease are admitted to the ICU close to the end of life.

“In the progression to value-based care, improving the total cost of care is one of our top priorities,” said Bruce D. Greenstein, executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer for LHC Group. “We are continuing to build on our national scale, unique assets, and positioning with payors, partners, and our own ACO management company through a portfolio of innovation solutions and approaches. Leveraging leading solutions such as Medalogix Bridge and Nurture, as well as our proprietary technologies, complements other components of our value-based care strategy that focus on industry-leading quality through program innovation and access to the right level of care at the right time.”

Medalogix Bridge was created to help facilitate compassionate, timely, end-of-life conversations and planning with the patient and their families. These clinical conversations ensure the patient has a choice for the right care at the right time, allow home health providers to transition patients to the appropriate level of care, and can improve clinical outcomes as well as family satisfaction. A study of Medalogix Bridge found a 52 percent decrease of deaths on the home health census and a 26 percent decrease in early deaths on the hospice census.

“We are very passionate about our work in the hospice sector,” said Elliott Wood, president and CEO of Medalogix. “Nearly every family has gone through that difficult end-of-life experience with a loved one. The clinician at this point in a patient’s journey has an opportunity to make an incredible impact, both for the patient and for their family. We are excited to expand our partnership with LHC Group and support their initiative to get patients the right care at the right time.”

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of the home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

About Medalogix

Medalogix was founded in 2012 with the desire to help home health agencies identify patients on census at-risk for unplanned rehospitalization. Since that time, Medalogix has developed products and services which help home health providers create clinical programs, manage large populations more efficiently, and provide critical clinical utilization recommendations to support their PDGM strategies.

Medalogix products have been recognized by Harvard Business Review, HIMSS, Fierce Healthcare, and Becker’s Hospital Review as innovative solutions for improving America’s healthcare system.

For more information, please visit Medalogix at http://medalogix.com/

