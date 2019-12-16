Rise in Demand for Air-Conditioning to Trigger Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Growth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has recently published a report titled, “ Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. According to the report, the global market was worth US$1231.59 mn during 2018 and is expected to reach US$925.68 mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of -3.51% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.Hydrochlorofluorocarbons Market to Flourish as they can be Easily DissolvedHydrochlorofluorocarbons are extensively used in insulative foams and refrigerants such as air conditioning systems, freezers, and refrigerators as they can evaporate easily under normal conditions. They are known to be unreactive and stable. They can be easily dissolved in organic solvents that contain carbon other than water. HCFCs do not immediately affect the environment and have lesser atmospheric chlorine loading. It has shorter atmospheric lifetimes.It is commonly used in numerous household appliances. Propellants used in pharmaceutical aerosols incorporate HCFC frequently. HCFC provides desired flammability properties, has technical, and safety properties for wide range of applications. They are immensely used in tall buildings, transportation hubs, supermarkets, and theatres.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1349552/global-hydrochlorofluorocarbons-hcfcs-market Refrigerants Segment to Augment as Demand for Domestic and Commercial Refrigeration is IncreasingThe refrigerants segment is expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as they only deplete 10% of the ozone layer as compared to CFCs. It is preferred as it is safe, cost effective, low-in-toxicity, and energy-efficient. They have also accommodated CFCs to fall down by 75%.North America to Dominate the Global Market as Companies Invest in Business PlansNorth America is expected to lead the global market as this region has the highest number of investors and manufacturers. This region is also witnessing increased investment in research and development activities as government bodies are trying to come up with improved and eco-friendly products to save the ozone layer.Companies are Launching New Products to Serve Changing Needs of ConsumersCompanies are actively investing in innovative product launches. The market is expected to witness introduction of technologically advanced products that fulfil consumer demands. The market is expected to augment as key players are strategically focussing on mergers and acquisitions.The key players operating in the global market are Gujarat Fluorochem, Navin Fluorine, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Meilan Chem, Sanmei, 3F, Yingpeng Chem, Linhai Limin, Bluestar, Shandong Huaan, Zhejiang Yonghe, China Fluoro, and Zhejiang Lantian.Table of Content1 HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) MARKET OVERVIEW1.1 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Overview1.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Segment by Type1.3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Type1.4 North America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Type1.5 Asia-Pacific Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Type1.6 South America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Type1.7 Middle East and Africa Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Type2 GLOBAL HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY2.1 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales Market Share by Company (2014-2019)2.2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)2.3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Price by Company2.4 Global Top Company Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types2.5 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends3 HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) COMPANY PROFILES AND SALES DATA3.1 Gujarat Fluorochem (GFL)3.2 Navin Fluorine3.3 Arkema3.4 Dongyue Group3.5 Zhejiang Juhua3.6 Meilan Chem3.7 Sanmei3.8 3F3.9 Yingpeng Chem3.10 Linhai Limin3.11 Bluestar3.12 Shandong Huaan3.13 Zhejiang Yonghe3.14 China Fluoro3.15 Zhejiang Lantian4 HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGIONS4.1 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Status and Outlook by Regions4.2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales and Revenue by Regions4.3 North America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin4.4 Asia-Pacific Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4.5 South America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4.6 Middle East & Africa Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)5 HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) BY APPLICATION 1085.1 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Segment by Application5.2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Segment by Application5.3 North America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Application5.4 Asia-Pacific Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Application5.5 South America Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Application5.6 Middle East and Africa Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Application6 GLOBAL HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) MARKET FORECAST6.1 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)6.2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Forecast by Regions6.3 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Forecast by Type6.4 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Forecast by Application7 HYDROCHLOROFLUOROCARBONS (HCFCS) UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS7.1 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Key Raw Materials7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses7.3 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Industrial Chain Analysis7.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis8 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS8.1 Sales Channel8.2 Distributors8.3 Downstream Customers9 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION10 APPENDIX10.1 Research Methodology10.2 Author Details10.3 DisclaimerGet Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD 3,350$: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ad487ae1529681c84589f8522a953f12,0,1,Global-Hydrochlorofluorocarbons-HCFCs-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio About Us: QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. 