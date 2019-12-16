There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,748 in the last 365 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results And Provides Clinical Study Updates

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

“Anavex continues to make steady progress towards reaching several important milestones and is poised for an exciting 2020,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Bringing novel biomarker-driven CNS precision medicine therapies to patients with devastating rare diseases, as well as the largest unmet medical need of the aging population, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson disease has been the key vision for the development of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) with multiple data read outs.”

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) Program Update:

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Rett syndrome. The RPD designation provides the opportunity for the award of a pediatric review voucher at the time of marketing approval.
  • To offer all participants access to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) after completion of the ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) U.S. Phase 2 Rett syndrome study1 and the AVATAR Rett syndrome study2, 12-week and 48-week open-label extension studies, respectively were initiated. Currently 90% and 100% of eligible participants have continued into the corresponding extension studies.
  • The international EXCELLENCE Rett syndrome study of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) in pediatric patients was approved by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee and is scheduled to initiate early 2020.
  • Anavex Life Sciences presented data at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2019 Conference reporting baseline-matched Real-World external control data of Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) with ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2a clinical data, demonstrating a significantly lower cognitive decline of the sufficiently dosed ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2a study cohort compared to the ADNI control cohort at the interim 2-Year (104-Week) timepoint. Separately, abundance of Lachnospiraceae and Enterobacteriaceae families were identified as potential biomarkers of response from the 2-Year study interim clinical data analysis of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine).
  • Enrollment for the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) Alzheimer’s disease (AD) study3 is nearly 50% recruited. To offer all participants of the study access to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) a voluntary 96-week open-label extension (ATTENTION-AD OLE study) was initiated and currently 95% of eligible participants have opted into the extension study.
  • Enrollment for the Phase 2 ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD) study4 is expected to be completed by the end of December 2019 with top-line data expected mid-2020. To offer all participants of the study access to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), a voluntary 48-week open-label extension, including microbiome assessment, was initiated and currently 100% of eligible participants have opted into the extension study.

Financial Highlights:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $22.9 million at September 30, 2018.
  • Operating expenses for fiscal 2019 of $29.1 million compared to $19.3 million for fiscal 2018. Research and development expenses increased as we continue to advance our clinical studies for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine).
  • Net loss of $26.3 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.39 per share for fiscal 2018.

The financial information for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated interim financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
As at September 30, 2019 and 2018  
Expressed in US Dollars      
    2019     2018    
ASSETS      
Current      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,185,630   $ 22,930,638    
Incentives and taxes receivable   2,642,745     1,870,357    
Prepaid expenses and deposits   500,998     1,251,798    
Total current assets   25,329,373     26,052,793    
Deferred costs   -     101,133    
Deposits   -     52,396    
Total assets $ 25,329,373   $ 26,206,322    
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current      
Accounts payable $ 3,523,332   $ 2,955,293    
Accrued liabilities   1,516,342     929,333    
Total liabilities   5,039,674     3,884,626    
Common stock   52,652     45,935    
Additional paid-in capital   153,633,807     129,377,542    
Accumulated deficit   (133,396,760 )   (107,101,781 )  
Total stockholders' equity   20,289,699     22,321,696    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,329,373   $ 26,206,322    
       


ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS  
Years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018  
   
Expressed in US Dollars      
    2019     2018    
Operating Expenses      
General and administrative $ 6,846,599   $ 5,989,170    
Research and development   22,260,349     13,344,421    
Total operating expenses   29,106,948     19,333,591    
       
Other income      
Grant income   298,943     149,055    
Research and development incentive income   2,465,691     1,830,186    
Interest income, net   207,280     255,092    
Gain on settlement of accounts payable   115,758     -    
Financing related charges   (151,133 )   (30,943 )  
Foreign exchange gain (loss)   (42,389 )   (49,789 )  
Total other income   2,894,150     2,153,601    
Net loss before income taxes   (26,212,798 )   (17,179,990 )  
Income tax expense - current   (82,181 )   (72,746 )  
Net loss $ (26,294,979 ) $ (17,252,736 )  
       
Net loss per Share      
Basic and Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.39 )  
       
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding    
Basic and Diluted   48,906,470     44,655,725    


For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email:  info@anavex.com

Investors & Media:
Email:  ir@anavex.com

1 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03758924
2 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03941444
3 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03790709
4 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03774459

