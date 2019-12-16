Educational Robot Market is Booming Rapidly by 2027 with Key Players Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Probotics America

Exhibit: Rest of APAC Educational Robot Market by Application

The global educational robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for a major share of the global educational robot market in 2018 and is expected to lose the market share to APAC during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing educational robot market worldwide. The region is the biggest innovator in the consumer robot space. As the region’s most innovative robotics start-ups continue developing their products, they’re increasingly looking to expand globally. For instance, start-ups such as Makeblock have already indicated their global ambitions, and others are rapidly following. Further, in 2017, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet giant, has led a US$ 41 Mn funding round for Wonder Workshop, US educational robot company, as it looks for expansion in the APAC region owing to the growing demand for STEM education.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002372/

Market Insights

Advancements of teaching methods in schools and universities are propelling the demand for educational robot market

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for technology-driven methods of education. The schools in China, South Korea, Japan, and US among others aim at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving the educational robot market. China is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. The growth in demand for enhanced teaching methods is positively influencing the educational robot market.

Increasing demand for humanoid robots offer a lucrative opportunity to the educational robot market

The humanoid robot resembles the human features and interacts with social tools and the environment. Human-Robot-Interaction has received considerable attention in laboratories, schools, and other educational institutes. Humanoid robots are a powerful tool for STEM education. Humanoid robots are proved to be an excellent means of problem-solving for STEM education. There is an active movement of the development of humanoid robot hardware and software for educational institutes. The increasing implementation of humanoid robots for STEM education is creating a significant opportunity for educational robot market players.

Type Insights

The global educational robot market by type is bifurcated into a humanoid and non-humanoid segment. Robots are becoming an integral component and are having great capabilities in the educational sector. The educational robot is having a high impact on teenager learning and is widely used for development and intellectual growth. Robots are used as an entertaining and interactive platform to learn about computers, languages, mechanical engineering, and electronics, among others. The educational robot has wide adoption for STEM discipline. Moreover, educational robots are witnessing a huge demand for humanoid robots.

Company Profiles

• Aisoy Robotics

• Hanson Robotics

• Probotics America

• Qihan Technology Co.

• Robothink

• Lego Group

• Modular Robotics

• softBank Robotics

• Robotis

• PAL ROBOTICS

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002372/

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Educational Robot Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Educational Robot Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Educational Robot Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Educational Robot Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South America Pest Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Educational Robot Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Focus Towards Stem Education

5.1.2 Advancements of Teaching Methods in Schools and Universities

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Capital Required for Research & Development of Robots

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Humanoid Robots

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002372/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.