Global Central Lab Market Dynamics & Outsourcing Performance Study, 2019-2022

For the purpose of this report, central lab is defined as a vendor that supplies specimen collection kits, logistics services, safety alerts, and a wide variety of laboratory testing services as well as providing lab reports to investigators. As with previous editions, we evaluate a wide variety of central lab service providers on key performance measures. Analyses of market dynamics and industry trends are also critical parts of this report.



This report will help both study sponsors and providers answer a number of questions relevant to selecting and evaluating central lab service providers.



What You Will Learn



Study Sponsors

Understand the service areas expected to grow in demand and the geographic trends associated with central lab service provider use to ensure you are up-to-date with how your industry peers are outsourcing their central lab work

Learn the criteria used by peers to select central lab providers to help strategically and scientifically evaluate central lab bids for your business

Assess performance data provided in this report to select a provider that excels in areas important to you and/or determine how your current provider is performing relative to their competition

Central Lab Providers

Determine the attributes and metrics critical to study sponsors in their selection of service providers to internally assess your lab's capabilities in these areas

Evaluate whether your lab is marketing its abilities in the areas deemed important by sponsors

Gain knowledge of customers' views of your performance and that of your competitors to be able to sufficiently tout your strengths and improve on perceived weaknesses

Major Topics

Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment

Regional Trends

Central Lab Service Provider Metrics and Selection

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Study Data

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Methodology



Participant Criteria



Respondent Demographics



Number Of Ratings Per Company



5 Major Sections



Market Dynamics And Outsourcing Environment

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing of Central Lab Activities

Central Lab Preferred Providers

Current and Future Preferred Provider Use

Consideration of Sole Sourcing Arrangement

Central Lab Sole Source Requirements

Central Lab Services

Future Growth Areas

Compounds Using Biomarkers

Market Share and Consolidation

Future Market Share by Top 4

Impact of Industry Consolidation

Regional Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

Central Lab Regional Activity

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Net Change

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More in 2022

Central Lab Service Provider Metrics And Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Metrics for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection

Central Lab Innovators, Unprompted

Central Lab Leaders, Prompted

Central Lab Familiarity

Central Lab Proposal Volume

Central Lab Use (Within Past 18 Months)

Central Labs Summary Table

Central Lab Service Provider Performance And Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Central Lab Service Providers

Figure 1 - Budget Factor

Figure 2 - Capabilities Factors

Figure 3 - Organization Factors

Figure 4 - Staff Characteristics

Figure 5 - Timing Factors

Customer Loyalty

Study Data

Number of Central Lab Preferred Providers

Central Lab Activities Awarded to Preferred Providers

Central Lab Sole Sourcing

Central Lab Sole Source Requirements

Outsourcing Clinical Development Activities

Outsourcing Central Lab Activities

Overlap: Clinical Monitoring and Central Lab Providers

Complexity of Central Labs Needs

Main Clinical Monitor Supplier

Typical Study: Percent Spent on Transportation Costs

Typical Study: Percent Spent on Central Lab Services

Oncology/Precision Medicine Study: Percent Spent on Central Lab Services

Top 4 Market Share in 2022

Impact of Consolidation

Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs

Compounds Using Biomarkers

Central Lab Regional Activity

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More Today

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Less Today

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Net Change

Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More in 2022

Metrics for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection

Central Lab Innovators, Unprompted

Central Lab Leaders, Prompted

Companies on List of Preferred Providers, Prompted

Central Lab Proposal Volume

Central Lab Familiarity

Central Lab Use (Within Past 18 Months)

Satisfaction with a Central Lab

Likelihood to Use a Central Lab Again

Likelihood to Recommend a Central Lab

Central Lab Service Provider Drilldowns

ACM Global Central Lab

Barc Lab

Bioscientia

Celerion

Cirion Clinical Trial Services

CLR-Clinical Reference Laboratory

Covance/LabCorp

Eurofins Global Central Library

Frontage Labs

ICON Central Labs

INTERLAB Central Lab Services

INVITRO Central Labs

LabConnect

Medpace Reference Laboratory

MLM Medical Labs

PPD Central Labs

PRL Central Laboratories

Q2 Solutions (joint venture; IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics)

Synevo Central Lab

Demographics

Company Type

R&D Spend

Areas Of Responsibility

Primary Area Of Responsibility

Central Lab Responsibility

Development Phase Responsibility

Biomarker Responsibility

Job Level

Job Title - Actual

Respondent Location - Corporate

Respondent Location - Office

Respondent Age

