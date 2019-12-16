Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market to Reach Around US$461 Mn by 2025

Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market

This report represents overall fiber optic distributed acoustic sensing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

LOS ANGELES, CA – 91748, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a report titled, “ Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Research Report 2019 ”. The global fiber optic distributed acoustic sensing market was valued nearly at US$271 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach around US$461 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of more than 7% between 2019 and 2025.DAS to Flourish as it Provides Reliable Sensing EquipmentThe distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) which uses fibre optic is an advanced variant of the optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) system. This technology is flourishing in industries such as oil and gas, power and utilities, transport, construction, telecommunication, military and defence, and others. This is due to the system’s several ability to sustain in harsh environments, be immune to EM or RF interface, lower power requirement, long range monitoring, easy installation, more efficiency than traditional technologies, and lower deployment and maintenance costs. This increases its importance among these industries as it can be used for border surveillance, improving oil & gas operations, and increase in reliability of sensing equipment. DAS, over the years, has emerged as most versatile and cost-efficient techniques providing optimal production and transportation of energy. These factors are expected to help the market flourish globally.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1238756/global-fiber-optic-dist Oil and Gas Segment to Hold Largest Market ShareThe oil and gas segment is expected to help the global market thrive as the system is helping the industry to enhance monitoring of downhole seismic activity and data acquisition. The system can easily manage pipeline and help in early detection of leaks.U.S. to Lead Global Market As it Becomes Largest Oil ProducerThe U.S. will lead the market growth in the market as it has become one of the largest oil and gas-producer and with DAS increasingly becoming an integral part of the industry the region will see growth in the production of tight oil.Manufacturers to Help Provide Protection Around ClockFotech Solutions Distributed Acoustic Sensing technology (DAS) technology can analyse real-time and reliable data is required that covers the entire length of pipelines and provides protection around the clock. The system works as a strategic partner to fight against terrorism and theft on pipelines by alerting security personnel of the exact location of an incident. After an incident, analysed data can highlight activity associated with scouting missions to help tighten security monitoring processes and also provide new methods to predict and pre-emptively prevent attacks or criminal activity.The report on global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market covers major manufacturers including OptaSense (QinetiQ), Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Fotech Solutions, Silixa, Hifi Engineering, Future Fibre Technologies (Ava Group), AP Sensing, Banweaver, Omnisens, and others.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 2,900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/701bd9e33137300fd76507f81b14a783, 0,1,Global-Fiber-Optic-Distributed-Acoustic-Sensing-Market-Research-Report



