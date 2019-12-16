Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Emerging Trends to 2025 | DJI, 3DR, Yuneec, Parrot SA, Textron, General Atomics

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

Growth in adoption of UAVs for law enforcement is anticipated to escalate the UAV Market at a CAGR of 18.4%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016 to US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2017 and 2025.

The use of UAVs by the government agencies such as fire departments, police, emergency services etc. is constantly increasing. This could be used for various purpose including, search & rescue, crime scene analysis, traffic collision, reconstruction, surveillance, and crowd monitoring among others. Several countries are already using UAVs for law enforcement for instance, in 2016, the European Emergency Number Association and DJI started a project to train first responders in Europe. Also, New Whales police department has started using UAVs to fight against crime; Singapore police deployed UAV; as well as Boston police also bought several UAVs in 2017. Moreover, DJI partnered with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District to implement UAVs for emergency missions. Also in December 2017, LA Fire Department used UAVs while Skirball fire. The New York City Fire Department have also implemented UAVs in their operations. As on 2016, over 340 government departments were working with UAVs in US, which included majority of police departments. Recently, in January 2018, the US Police announced to deploy 18 UAVs statewide.

The investments in UAV technology noticed a shift from hardware to software. Players in the market are more focused in providing comprehensive UAV solutions that demands new software systems. This brought companies seeking for advancements in technologies, techniques for chip manufacturing, and economies to scale to reduce the cost of UAV platforms and sensors. Some of the key players in the global UAV market includes General Atomics, DJI, 3DR, Yuneec, Parrot SA, Textron, Northrop Grumman and Insitu among others.

The global UAV market for the application is fragmented into Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction among others. The segmentation is based upon the adoption of UAV by different end-user industries for increased ROI. The military & defense application is the leading adopter of UAV. However, the law enforcement segment is also experiencing a high growth with its increased adoption of UAVs for varied application such as monitoring crime and search and rescue operations. Further, with the rise in adoption of UAVs by the construction industries for mapping and inspection, several companies are expanding their construction segment portfolio of UAVs. For instance, Airware acquired Redbird, a UAV software provider to Architecture, Engineering & Construction companies to further increase its presence in the construction sector.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current UAV market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market report.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market based by component, type and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment, military & defense sector accounted for the largest share of the UAV market in 2016; whereas APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to increasing budget for UAV by the military & defense of the country. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth agricultural sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for UAVs. The APAC region is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period, with China contributing the major share. Furthermore, MEA region is also experiencing a significant growth attributed to increased implementation of UAVs in the military application of several countries. Also, commercial applications for UAVs are also increasing in the region such as use of UAVs in Africa’s agriculture segment and ‘taxi drones’ to be launched in Dubai.

