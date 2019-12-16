Orthogonal Thinker Expands Portfolio with First-of-its-Kind Alkaloid Accelerator

/EIN News/ -- Newly Announced Investment Platform Seeks to Elevate Entrepreneurs Aligned with Company’s Plant Medicine Mission

KIHEI, HAWAII, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIAWIRE – Orthogonal Thinker Inc. (“Orthogonal” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products as well as psychoactive compounds, announced today the launch of its Alkaloid Accelerator, an investment platform that embodies Orthogonal Thinker’s forward thinking approach to the nutrition and wellness industry.

The accelerator is powered by PsillyLife, the Company’s lifestyle brand designed to promote the benefits of psilocybin, a psychoactive compound, to a worldwide audience. To date, the Company has raised approximately over $5 million in total seed capital, with some of the proceeds being used to further develop and pursue intellectual property protection on Psilly, the Company’s proprietary psilocybin product, according to the letter of the law. Psilly differs from other psilocybin products in development as it consists of a proprietary formulation that uses natural, rather than biosynthetic, alkaloids.

The Alkaloid Accelerator is a partnership platform for Orthogonal to invest in and joint venture with businesses that are aligned with the Company's mission of individual empowerment through health and wellness. The Company’s current areas of investment focus are raw food, cannabis, hemp, cannabidiol (CBD), and psilocybin.

“For the past decade, Orthogonal has been committed to elevating humanity through catalyzing research in plant intelligence and manifesting that knowledge through the production of plant-derived botanicals we source directly from the earth,” said David Nikzad, Founder of Orthogonal. “Our Alkaloid Accelerator bolsters that mission and puts our principles at the forefront through empowering those that we consider aligned with us.”

As with previous Orthogonal investments such as Maui Raw, the Company plans on utilizing its keen sense of business and market acumen to empower the entrepreneurs the Company joint ventures with. The Alkaloid Accelerator is designed to add strength and harness synergies within the Orthogonal portfolio of companies.

To join the PsillyLife movement, click here. For more information about Orthogonal Thinker Inc., visit www.orthogonalthinker.com.

About Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

Orthogonal is a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products and prodrugs, including psychoactive compounds. Orthogonal utilizes deep learning technology and emotional intelligence (EI) to elevate and empower humanity with plant medicine to set a new standard for health and mental wellness. We call it a “New Standard of Farma.”

Investor Contact: David Nikzad david@orthogonalthinker.com Legal Contact: Arent Fox LLP Ballard Spahr LLP Media Contact: Cassandra Dowell CMW Media cassandra@cmwmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.