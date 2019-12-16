Change of Business Address
16 December 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold exploration and development company announces that the Company has today changed its business address to:
Mercury House,
117 Waterloo Road,
London,
SE1 8UL.
Contact telephone numbers are unchanged.
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|Roland Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
|Ross Allister
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|James Bavister
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
