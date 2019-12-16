There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,590 in the last 365 days.

Change of Business Address

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

            16 December 2019

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

 Change of Business Address

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold exploration and development company announces that the Company has today changed its business address to:

Mercury House,
117 Waterloo Road,
London,
SE1 8UL.

Contact telephone numbers are unchanged.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker 		 
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.