/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of the evening of December 14, $1,035,451 have been raised during the 17th Guignolée Dr Julien fundraiser. This initial count includes only the funds raised for the Fondation's three centres of expertise and does not yet include the results of the Guignolée's fundraising activities for the other community social pediatrics centres in Quebec. The Guignolée Dr Julien will continue to accept donations until January 15, 2020.



“I’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to the whole community for its ongoing support for our mission to provide care to youths who are going through difficult circumstances,” said Dr. Gilles Julien, Social Pediatrician, Clinical Director and Founding President of his namesake foundation. On behalf of the three centres of expertise—the Centre Hochelaga, the Garage à musique and the Centre Côte-des-Neiges—and on behalf of the 2,700 children and their families, thank you to those who have supported us and continue to show that it’s possible to mobilize a village—even in a downpour—to create a loving, protective circle around our children, and to care for them and empower them for a brighter future, while respecting all of their fundamental rights.”

Street performers, singers, mascots and celebrities once again joined the festivities for the fundraiser’s 17th edition, held in all three of the Foundation Dr Julien’s centres of expertise and training. We would also like to thank everyone who came to share their experience, explain their role or talk about how community social pediatrics has impacted their lives or that of children and families.

The Fondation team would also particularly like to thank the employees of the three centres and the Fondation, as well as the approximately 600 volunteers who helped with the 17th Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser, in the centres or under the rain at various collection spots throughout the city. Thank you to Ève Christian, co-founder and ambassador of the event, for her commitment; the team from Samedi et rien d’autre, which was hosted for the 14th year by Joël Le Bigot and broadcast on ICI Radio-Canada Première; the loyal and generous Fondation ambassador, Christian Bégin; Jean-Charles Lajoie for hosting the traditional children’s street hockey game for the 11th time; TELUS for its help with the call centre; and the Jean Coutu Group for its ongoing support, this time with text message donations. The Fondation would also like to thank 91.9 Sports for its support; Taxelco for the fleet of taxis available all day; and the numerous partners who provided our volunteers with food and drinks or even a warm place to dry off throughout the long day.

We also want to highlight the generosity of all the people who gave an unprecedented number of gifts, which will make many children very happy.

The Guignolée Dr Julien will continue to accept donations until January 15, 2020:

There are many ways to donate

By phone - Call toll-free 1 855 DRJULIEN (1 855 375-8543)

By text - Text DRJULIEN to 20222 to donate $10 or $20 and Jean Coutu will match your donation, up to a total of $25,000

By mail - Send a check to the Fondation Dr Julien (4765 Sainte-Catherine St. East, Montreal, QC, H1V 1Z5) or to one of the centres in your community.

In person - By visiting one of the 40 community social pediatrics centres in Quebec

About the Fondation Dr Julien

The mission of the Fondation Dr Julien is to mobilize the community, to support and increase the number of front-line workers, to influence practices and to promote its unique community social pediatrics model. It works to ensure longevity so that the maximum number of vulnerable children can access care and services that respect their basic rights. It also trains, supports and certifies a network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) and professionals in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Today, 40 CSPCs provide care to and empower some 9,000 children and their families in Quebec.

Some of the participants from the December 14 event: Dr. Gilles Julien, with Dr. Gaëlle Vekemans, France Guay, Tania Pierce, Paul Bouthillier, Sylvain Arsenault, Jean-Marie Lapointe, Christian Bégin, Ève Christian, Jean-Charles Lajoie, Angelo Cadet and other friends of the Fondation Dr Julien.



