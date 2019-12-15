National Police unveil new strategic objectives command

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 15 - The National Police inaugurated Saturday in Luanda a new Strategic Objectives Security Command (PSOE) located in Viana municipality.,

The new premises will help the staff to provide better operational support in political, economic and social situations in the country, said the General Commander of National Police, Paulo de Almeida.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the premises of this new institution, formerly known as the Strategic Objectives Protection Command (CPPOE), Paulo de Almeida assured that the same strategies will be implemented in other units to be created across the country.

According to him, the National Police institution is also tasked with maintaining order and tranquility among the citizen, especially in the areas where they are installed.

The Command consists of an office for the two commanders, an information and analysis department, special information division, one of justice and discipline, barracks, medical office, refectory, parking lot, among other compartments.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.